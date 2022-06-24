A motorcyclist who allegedly tried to elude sheriff’s deputies Thursday night after an attempted traffic stop was taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit. James R. Starnes, 38, of 595 Whitehouse Road, was charged with a felony count of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. Starnes was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed about 7:30 p.m Thursday and was seen turning from Middle Creek Road onto the 107 Cutoff. Patrol car lights and siren were activated and a pursuit began, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Starnes made a right-hand turn on Fannin Road and further accelerated when he realized the patrol car was behind him and “refused to stop for lights and sirens,” the report said. Starnes lost control of the motorcycle at the intersection of Fannin and Jones Bridge roads and it slid across Jones Bridge Road into a gravel driveway. Starnes then surrendered. The registration tag was not on record and the motorcycle was uninsured. A records check also showed that Starnes’ driver’s license was revoked, the report said. Starnes was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man is sought on arrest warrants after a woman was assaulted Thursday morning with a chain saw at a Dashaway Road home in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The victim has an active order of protection against the suspect, who went to the house about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and turned the power off. During an argument that ensued, the suspect struck the victim with a chain saw and broke the windshield of her car with it, the report said. The victim had abrasions on her left arm. The suspect fled to a nearby house with the chain saw, which was found in the garage. He could not immediately be located. Arrest warrants for aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection were taken out against the man.