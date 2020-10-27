Emily Kay Williams, 28, of 138 Lakeshore Park, Mosheim, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. About midnight Tuesday, police pulled into the Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 1650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and saw a driver slumped over in the front seat of a sport utility vehicle, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The driver, identified as Williams, told police “she was OK and that she hadn’t been sleeping well,” the report said. As she stepped out of the SUV, officers smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Williams, who allegedly admitted drinking earlier in the day. Williams “gave multiple clues of impairment” when field sobriety tests were done. She allegedly declined to allow a breath test or blood draw, telling police she would “take the charge.” Several empty mini liquor bottles were found in the SUV. Williams was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Earlene A. Willett, 32, of 145 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willett was also served with an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Deputies went to an address in the first block of Wi Bowman Road on a warrants check and saw Willett siting with a man on a couch inside the mobile home. Deputies knocked on the door and identified themselves, and Willett was seen running into the rear section of the mobile home, the report said. Deputies entered the mobile home to prevent Willett from destroying evidence. Willett was told to come out of a room and allegedly refused. She was found hiding in a hollowed-out portion of the wall and refused to comply when told to come out and pulled away from deputies, the report said. Once out of the wall, Willett “sat on the ground refusing to stand up,” the report said. She was helped to her feet and placed in handcuffs. Willett told deputies she hid because of the arrest warrant. A pat-down search of Willett turned up a zippered bag containing another bag with suspected methamphetamine. Also in the zippered bag were “a small cylinder with a crystal-like substance,” a cut straw, three empty plastic bags and a clear container. Willett was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man who allegedly created a disturbance Monday night at Greeneville Community Hospital East was charged by police with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Christopher A. McMahon, 29, of 196 E. Brad St., was charged about 10:40 p.m. Monday after police were called about 10:35 p.m. Monday to the hospital at 1420 Tusculum Blvd. Hospital security guards had detained McMahon outside the emergency room entrance. McMahon had difficulty standing up and “was falling over and crawling around on the ground,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Police were told McMahon was trying to start fights with people in the “and even chased a little kid through the parking lot before we arrived,” the report said. McMahon was also allegedly shouting racial slurs. He allegedly admitted to drinking a 40-ounce beer “and snorting four grams of methamphetamine,” the report said. McMahon was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two counterfeit $20 bills passed at Greeneville businesses were reported Monday to police. Officers went to a Heritage Community Bank branch and spoke with an employee who said a counterfeit $20 bill was found in the night deposit from the Burger King restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A deposit made at the same bank by a woman contained three counterfeit $20 bills. The woman who deposited the fake currency told police she works at Applebee’s Grill & Bar and received the bills in tips or from the cash drawer. The counterfeit money was taken into evidence.
A Chuckey woman attempting to bond someone out of jail about 2:15 a.m. Monday was found to have active arrest warrants of her own, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Holly Moore, 45, of 499 Campbell Circle, was served warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Moore was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.