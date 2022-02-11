Justin W. Brobeck, 34, of 1623 Wilhoit Road, was charged with drug possession offenses by sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop about 2:50 p.m. Thursday on Asheville Highway after the driver was seen not wearing a seat belt. Brobeck, a back seat passenger, told deputies he had active arrest warrants, which was confirmed in a records check. Brobeck had a black tool pouch that contained a metal box. The box held more than seven grams of suspected methamphetamine and a “dark hard substance” believed to be heroin, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Two syringes were also in the box. Brobeck was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brobeck was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A stainless steel table was stolen Thursday afternoon from outside the Smokin’ Pig restaurant, 708 E. Church St. Police responded about 5 p.m. to the location after an employee called 911 Dispatch to report that a man had just stolen an outside table next to the meat smoker. The bearded suspect is an older white male wearing a baseball cap. He left in a pickup truck described in the report. The table is valued at $150.
An antique milk can and an ashtray were stolen between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 from the porch of a house in the 1200 block of Old Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The thefts were reported on Thursday. Mail on the porch in a plastic bag hanging on the door handle had been opened, gone through and returned, the report said. The homeowner told deputies that she noticed the missing items on Monday. The milk can and ashtray have a combined value of $150. A possible suspect is named in the report.