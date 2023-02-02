An attempted theft of multiple items occurred at Walmart about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Greeneville Police Department report. Officer Jon Luke Myers responded to the scene in the 3700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway where the asset protection investigator for the store told law enforcement that two males and one female were involved with the theft. The suspects reportedly placed a computer, a keyboard, a notebook, a SOG knife kit, a multi-tool and Camillus Hatchet set into a shopping cart, Myers stated in the report. One of the suspects, according to the employee, pulled a black Ford pickup truck to the automotive department door, past the exit doors. The employee reportedly stopped the suspects before they got away with the merchandise; the suspects fled the scene in the pickup truck, Myers said in the report. The total value of the attempted theft was $820.
A victim told law enforcement that around $400 was fraudulently withdrawn from her bank account sometime Tuesday afternoon, according to a report by the Greene County Sherif’s Department. Deputy Brandie Sullivan responded to the reported fraud where the victim told law enforcement that two suspects were at her home to help her paint. The victim stated that she left the house and left her bag that contained her debit card, Sullivan said in the report. The suspects reportedly told the victim that she already withdrew the funds about 1:45 p.m. the day before; the victim told Sullivan that she did not withdraw the money or give her debit card to anyone to take out the funds. No suspects have been charged in connection to the fraud.