Jeremy Saunders, 40, of 100 Heatherwood Loop, was taken into custody early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies on active arrest warrants for two counts of evading arrest and other offenses. Warrants were also served on Saunders for sale and delivery of methamphetamine, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, felony reckless endangerment, theft of property valued under $1,000, theft of property valued over $5,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering and two counts of violation of probation. Saunders was taken into custody at a house in the 10000 block of Asheville Highway. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Brooklyn M. Romines, 19, of 514 W. Church St., was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police on an active arrest warrant for domestic assault. On Oct.. 20, Romines and another suspect pushed the alleged victim to the ground at her house and began to beat her, a report said. Romines was located in a South Hill Street house by officers serving a warrant on another person. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a case of animal cruelty reported Wednesday in the 15400 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap. The person who filed the complaint told deputies that one of her ducks was found dead when she returned Wednesday afternoon from work. A small hole surrounded by dried blood was found on the left side of the duck, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. “The duck appeared to be shot by a pellet gun,” the report said.
“Porch pirates” may be responsible for the theft of a three-piece rug set reported Thursday to Greeneville police. The apparent theft happened on Nov. 5 from a house in the 1100 block of Vestal Court, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The victim told police she did not receive one of three packages ordered from J.C. Penney and delivered by UPS on the afternoon of Nov. 5. She checked with UPS, which confirmed the package was delivered to her address. The rug set is valued at $119.
A vape kit valued at $100 was taken Tuesday afternoon from Rocky Top Vapor, 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. An employee told police on Thursday that a woman is seen on surveillance video reaching into a display case and taking the vape kit after a clerk walked away. She concealed it and left the store, the report said. A man with the suspect made a purchase on his account. The MVP vape kit is valued at $100.
A pistol was stolen from a house in the 200 block of Sunrise Drive, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The theft was reported Thursday. The owner told police the gun was stolen on Oct. 21. It was kept between two cushions on a couch, the report said. Two suspects are named in the report. The SCCY Industries 9 millimeter pistol is valued at $330.
A 1993 Buick Century was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from the 200 block of Ross Boulevard, Greenville police Sgt. Joe Prokop said in a report. The owner told police the car was parked outside her house Wednesday night when she went to bed. The car has a broken passenger side rear window and was apparently started with a screwdriver, the report said. The car is valued at $500.