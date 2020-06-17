Two women attempting to change a flat tire on a car Tuesday morning attracted the attention of Greeneville police, who took one into custody on active violation of probation warrants. Angela Nicole Riley, 37, of 105 Westbrook Drive, was found to have the active warrant after a records check run after police saw the car about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 2100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Found on Riley were a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, a pipe and a counterfeit $100, bill, a report said. The items were confiscated to be destroyed but additional charges were not filed. Riley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 22, of 120 Curtis St., was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with receiving stolen property and driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. The eastbound motorcycle driven by Nelson did not have a registration tag on it and a traffic stop was made, Officer Justin House said in a report. A records check showed that Nelson’s driver’s license was revoked. The 2019 Suzuki motorcycle he was driving was reported stolen in Asheville, North Carolina. Nelson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. A handgun, shotgun and gaming console are among possessions stolen between Tuesday and early Wednesday from a mobile home in the 500 block of Rolling Hills Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The victim told deputies he left the property about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and found property missing when he returned. The victim told deputies he received a text message from a man named as a suspect in the report who wrote the he had stopped by to use the bathroom and then left. Items taken include tools, a machete, an Xbox game console, a stereo speaker, a sleeping bag, ammunition, a .45 caliber handgun, a shotgun, a vape charger and a pair of shoes. Possessions stolen have a combined value exceeding $2,500.
A burglary between Monday and Tuesday at a house in the 14400 block of Warrensburg Road was reported to sheriff’s deputies. The homeowners told deputies it was the third time since late April the house had been burglarized, Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. Entry to the house was gained through a second-story window accessed by using a gutter pipe. Mesh screen on a second-story window was torn away, the report said. Items stolen include a quilt, two jackets, children's clothing, two suitcases and curtain rods. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $700. Possible suspects are identified in the report.