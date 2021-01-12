A Tennessee Highway Patrol traffic stop Saturday night resulted in drug charges being filed against the passenger and driver. Travis Wayne Greene, 26, of Mayberry Road, Jonesborough, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jessica Lynn Stover Newman, 36, of 1355 Weems Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Newman was conducted for a tag light being out, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report. Greene was a passenger in the vehicle, which pulled into the Relax Inn on Serral Drive. An open alcohol container was seen in the center console, and Newman was asked to take field sobriety tests. A glass jar containing marijuana and a metal pipe were found in one of Newman’s jacket pockets. Greene took ownership of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle, the report said. Troopers found a bag containing two smaller plastic bags containing a gram and half-gram of methamphetamine, respectively. Also in the bag were a set of digital scales, a grinder, empty bags, glass pipes, a metal pick and a blue Sharpie pen. Greene and Newman were staying at the Relax Inn and gave consent to search their room. Drug paraphernalia and another bag containing smaller bags with blue markings were found. Greene was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Newman was issued a summons to appear April 5 in court.
A Limestone man was charged Monday by Johnson City Police with motor vehicle theft. Michael W. Story, 38, of 226 Hugh Story Road, was also charged with driving on a revoked license. About 11:50 a.m. Monday, police went to a neighborhood in the area of North Glenwood Drive on a vehicle theft report. While they were responding, a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen was seen on Cherokee Road. A traffic stop was conducted. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Story was driving. A records check showed his driver’s license was revoked, a report said. Story was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $2,000 bond pending arraignment Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A counterfeit $10 bill was passed about 4:10 p.m. Monday at the Quick Stop market at 601 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A clerk told police an older man paid for gas with the fake $10 bill. When told the bill was counterfeit, the man apologized and handed the clerk a real $10 bill. The counterfeit money was left with the clerk. It was placed into evidence by police.
Nicholas N. Law, 35, of 923 Martingale Drive, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Law was also cited for a violation of the open container statute and improperly displayed registration. Police received a call about 10:30 p.m. Friday to a call about a possible intoxicated driver in the area of Twin Barns Road and Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. The vehicle was seen making a wide right turn from North Main Street onto East Church Street in Greeneville and a patrol car began following it, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Patrol car lights and siren were activated and the car pulled into a church parking lot on East Church Street. The tag on the car did not come back to the vehicle being driven by Law, the report said. Law gave off an odor of alcohol and consented to field sobriety tests. He did poorly, the report said. A tumbler was found inside the car that contained an alcoholic drink. Law was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who allegedly gave Baileyton police a false name last month after a traffic stop was taken into custody Saturday after an arrest warrant was served. Donald Howard Hamby 2nd, 49, of 4045 Afton Road, was served warrants for criminal impersonation and violation of probation. On the night of Dec. 12, 2020, Hamby was pulled over on Baileyton Main Street, Officer William Johnson said in a report. Hamby said he didn’t have any identification on him and gave a name later determined to be false, the report said. Hamby was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance in General Sessions Court.
Justin W. Brobeck, 33, of 2215 Whirlwind Road, was charged Saturday afternoon with resisting arrest by sheriff’s deputies who went to his house to take him into custody on active arrest warrants. Brobeck was sought on warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Deputies went to the Whirlwind Road house about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Brobeck was in a locked room and found hiding in the wall behind a cutout, the report said. Brobeck allegedly refused to be handcuffed and took an “aggressive stance” toward deputies, the report said. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
More than 20 firearms, along with sights, gun barrels and other possessions, were stolen between Dec. 12 and Jan. 4 from a house in the 1100 block of Mason Lodge Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The theft was reported Friday by the owner, who told deputies the guns were stolen while he was in the Greene County Detention Center. Rifles, pistols, shotguns and other possessions stolen are valued at $15,625, the report said. A suspect is named in the report.
Two catalytic converters were stolen between Thursday night and Friday from trucks parked at a business in the 1600 block of Pottertown Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. When the Isuzu pickup trucks were started on Friday morning, the owner discovered the exhaust systems had been tampered with. The catalytic converters had been cut out of the two trucks. They have a combined value of $800.
An Amazon tablet was stolen between Dec. 26 and Friday from a Windover Park resident, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The victim named a suspect he said stole the tablet. He was told the suspect later sold the tablet to another person, the report said. The tablet is valued at $150.