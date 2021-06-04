William L. Bales, 58, of 214 S. Cutler St., was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with violation of an order of protection after he went to an address in the 300 block of North Highland Avenue. Bales allegedly had been beating on the door and would not leave, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Bales allegedly threatened to kick the door in if the alleged victim did not open it. On Wednesday afternoon, Bales was charged by police with driving on a revoked license-9th offense following a traffic stop in Spencer Street. He will appear on the charges Friday in court.
Jewelry and other possessions were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday from an apartment in the 1600 block of the 70 Bypass, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The owner told police she let a man identified in the report as a suspect stay at the apartment. He was gone when a roommate woke up at 7 a.m. Thursday. Stolen were two pairs of earrings, an Amazon tablet, four silver bracelets and two Fossil watches. The combined value of the possessions is about $815.
A diesel fuel tank pump was broken between May 25 and 28 on a farm property in the 11600 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy John Pierce said in a report. The apparent attempted fuel theft was reported Thursday. The victim told deputies that he found the pump had a bent handle and was broken off from the tank. A lock that was on the tank had been removed. Damage totals $350.
A weed trimmer, leaf blower and gasoline in a three-gallon can were stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday morning from a property in the 200 block of Simpson Street, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The owner told police that the garden equipment was under a tarp on a trailer in the back yard. The combined value of the items is about $415.
A hurricane lamp was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a house in the 200 block of Delzie Randolph Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. A window in the front door was broken to gain entry to the house. A sliding glass door was also broken, the report said. The lamp is valued at $300.
Makeup, prescription medications and about 30 pairs of women’s underwear were stolen Wednesday from an apartment in the 7300 block of Erwin Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The front door was pried open to gain entry. The victims told deputies the apartment had also been broken into on Tuesday. The stolen possessions have a combined value of about $530.
The tailgate of a pickup truck was vandalized Sunday in the 100 block of Spider Barnes Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The incident was reported on Wednesday. Paint on the tailgate was scratched. Damage to the truck is about $500.
A van was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from the 800 block of Camp Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The 2007 Chevrolet Uplander van was parked on the property Tuesday night. A spare key was in the vehicle, the owner told deputies. The van is valued at $2,500.