James C. Pepper, 34, of 660 Arrowhead Lane, Midway, was charged Monday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and violation of the implied consent law. Pepper was also charged with domestic assault. Deputies responding to a call on Cooter Way were informed about a pickup truck that struck a light pole while doing “donuts” in the parking lot of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church on Mt. Hebron Road. The driver, identified as Pepper, allegedly left the scene. The truck was pulled over on Shiloh Road, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Pepper told deputies he earlier took anti-depressant medication. He was allegedly too intoxicated to perform field sobriety tests, the report said. Pepper would not give consent to draw blood. A search warrant was obtained. Pepper was charged with domestic assault after deputies found he threatened an alleged victim earlier and placed her in fear of being harmed, a report said. Pepper was held on $3,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was found Monday afternoon in a deposit at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch, a Greeneville police report said. The person who made the deposit said she found the bill where she works. She was told by a supervisor that if no one claimed it within three weeks, she could have it. When the bill was returned to her, she took it to the bank as part of a larger cash deposit, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The bank counterfeit detection machine did not accept the bill, which had Chinese lettering on it and an unusual color. The fake $100 bill was placed into evidence.
Ashley B. Wilhoit, 35, of 420 White Sands Road, was charged about 11:10 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Wilhoit was found to be the primary aggressor in a physical altercation with relatives, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. An alleged victim had a small cut on his arm. Wilhoit was located hiding in nearby woods and taken into custody. Wilhoit was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Ann Marie Munro, 65, of 1015 Cedar Creek Road, was charged about 9:50 p.m. Saturday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence. Munro was driving a pickup truck that went off Pigeon Creek Road and crashed, Trooper Johnnie Saayman said in a report. Munro was not injured. She was held on $1,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Chuckey woman involved in an April 27 vehicle crash was served arrest warrants Sunday by sheriff’s deputies charging her with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. Brooke C. Fender, 31, of 955 Fishpond Road, was the driver in a crash early April 27 at the intersection of Erwin Highway and the Tusculum Bypass. She allegedly admitted to drinking before the wreck, a deputy’s report said. Fender allegedly refused a blood draw. A records check showed her driver’s license was revoked. Fender was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Chaz M. Condra, of Long Road, Whitesburg, was charged about 1 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license. Condra was paced driving on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim at 79 mph in a 45 mph zone, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted. Condra told deputies his driver’s license was suspended and handed them a bag containing 3.25 grams of marijuana, the report said. Condra was also cited for speeding. He was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
Tammy M. Bird, 50, of 2209 Bright Hope Road, was charged about 1:15 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies investigated a disturbance call at the address. The person who called them found Bird allegedly using drugs in the house. He threw a marijuana grinder into the front yard, a report said. Bird was sitting in a car when deputies arrived. They found a small amount of marijuana inside the car. Bird was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A suspect is sought in an alleged aggravated assault Friday night on Snake Hollow Road. Sheriff’s deputies went to a mobile home and spoke with the victim, who said she had been tied up Friday morning with bedsheets and not allowed to leave. The suspect was “beating on her” but she was able to call a relative on her phone, who called law enforcement, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report Contact was made with the suspect, who gave deputies his identification and then ran away on foot. A K-9 unit was deployed but was unable to locate the suspect, who was pursued through a wooded area. A records check showed the alleged victim had an order or protection prohibiting the suspect from having contact with her. The K-9 dog suffered a cut to the mouth during the pursuit, possibly after running through a fence, the report said. The dog was treated by a veterinarian.
A catalytic converter was stolen Monday from a pickup truck parked in the 12400 block of Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The owner told deputies that he parked the truck at an unused commercial property Monday morning and returned after 6:20 p.m. Monday. The catalytic converter on the Ford F-150 truck had been cut off and stolen, the report said. The catalytic converter is valued at $300. A suspect vehicle description and registration tag number was given to deputies by a witness.
A lawn mower was stolen Sunday from the 500 block of Crescent Drive, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The owner discovered the riding lawn mower was missing when he went to mow his lawn. The red Craftsman lawn mower has a 42-inch cutting deck. It is valued at $500.