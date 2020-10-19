Katie R. Hartsell, 28, of 116 Willow Creek Lane, was charged about 12:30 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license following a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Asheville Highway. The driver of the other vehicle told police he was stopped in traffic when he was struck from behind by a car driven by Hartsell, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. No injuries were reported. Hartsell was “very jittery” and “making erratic movements” when she spoke with officers. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. A small amount of marijuana was found in the car driven by Hartsell. Hartsell was also cited for following too closely. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Makayla M. Byrd, 32, of 111 Serral Drive, was charged about 5 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence in the parking lot of Walgreen’s Pharmacy on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Police were called to check the welfare of a woman passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Byrd was awakened and had “watery, red eyes and pin point pupils,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Byrd did poorly on field sobriety tests. Blood was drawn for testing. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tammy Jane Sauls, 54, of 76 Melody Circle, Afton, was charged about 5 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and public intoxication. Deputies were called to the 4900 block of Baileyton Road. A woman identified as Sauls was found unconscious under a pickup truck, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Sauls was awakened. She allegedly had slurred speech and was “very confused,” the report said. She refused medical treatment. Suspected methamphetamine was found in a small plastic bag in Sauls’ wallet. Sauls was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Roy K. Suggs, 48, of 118 Morgan Branch Lane, Afton, was charged about 8 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Suggs was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. While on patrol, a vehicle was seen turning abruptly into the Shanks & Shanks Market parking lot at 6190 Erwin Highway. A records check showed Suggs had active arrest warrants, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. During a pat-down search of Suggs, small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were found. Suggs was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Beanie Babies, collectible beer mugs, Beanie Babies, PlayStation games and other possessions were stolen between Sept. 18 and Sunday from a house in the 3300 block of Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jon Harness said in a report. The victim told deputies that she had last been at the house about one month ago. On Sunday, the property owner found a back door ajar and the door lock forced open to provide entry. Possessions stolen had been stored in boxes. Deputies found the the rear door lock had been broken or kicked in and the lock was improperly set back in place. A glass storm door was also broken. The house appeared to have been ransacked, the report said. Items stolen are valued at more than $3,200. A possible suspect is named in the report.