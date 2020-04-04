Brandon Isaiah Hall, 24, of 422 Juniper St., was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense and violation of the implied consent law. Police received a report about 12:25 a.m. Friday of a car swerving that had struck a curb. Hall pulled into the Shell service station at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and was located there, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Another witness told police that the car was being operated without headlights and swerving in the road. Officers spoke with Hall and smelled an odor of alcohol. Hall did poorly on field sobriety tests. Hall allegedly refuse to provide a blood sample at the Greene County Detention Center. A records check showed he was convicted in 2016 of DUI. Hall was in custody pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Two people were assaulted Thursday afternoon in the Dollar General store at 25 Victory Lane by a woman angry after an attempt to return a DVD was refused. The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. The woman was told the DVD could not be returned because of store policy. As she left, an employee tried to get a vehicle tag number and she began hitting her, the report said. A man who stepped in to stop the assault was also struck, causing minor injuries, the report said. An in-store video and a cellphone video of the incident taken by one of the victims will be reviewed by sheriff’s deputies.
James Dean Blevins, 35, of 128 Whispering Oaks Lane, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with filing a false report. Deputies went to the address for a welfare check on another person. They were told by Blevins she was in another apartment, and no one else was there. Deputies subsequently found 47-year-old Sheila Davis and 29-year-old Tyler Knight, both of Afton, hiding in a bathroom closet. Both had active violation of probation arrest warrants, reports said. Blevins, Davis and Knight were taken into custody and held pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.