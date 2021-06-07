A concrete saw was reported as stolen on Friday. According to the report by Greeneville police, the saw belonging to Grand Rental Station was taken sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday from a work trailer parked in a gated lot at Andrew Johnson Cemetery, 121 Monument Ave. The saw is valued at $1,400.
An employee at Hobby Lobby reported a May shoplifting incident to Greeneville police on Friday. According to the report, the employee told police that on May 17 a man entered Hobby Lobby, 1355 Tusculum Blvd., twice and took seven sets of Copic markers. The employee was advised by the store’s loss prevention department to report the theft to police. The stolen merchandise is valued at $400.
Greeneville police responded to the 400 block of Elk Street on Friday evening, after a woman allegedly broke into a home and took two bags. The suspect entered the home through a window, according to the report, and while in the home, the suspect also allegedly threw a metal canister with a candle in it, which busted a victim’s lip. The bags are valued at a combined $95. A warrant was issued for the suspect.
Jesse E. Hunnicutt, 70, of Barnardsville, North Carolina, was charged before 1 a.m. Saturday morning with driving under the influence after making a U-turn in front of a Greeneville police officer. According to the report, the officer was slowing at a stop light at East Andrew Johnson Highway and Burns Street when a Chevrolet Colorado truck driven by Hunnicutt attempted to make a left turn west bound onto 11E, then turned into the east-bound lane facing the patrol vehicle before making a U-turn in front of the officer, who then stopped the truck. The officer wrote in the report that Hunnicutt showed several signs of impairment, and a bottle of bourbon and three pipes and a spoon were found in the vehicle. Hunnicutt was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and violation of the implied consent law, after he allegedly refused a blood draw.
Jake R. Stills, 49, of 55 Hackberry St., was charged in the early hours of Sunday morning with vandalism. According to the report, Greeneville police responded at about 3:45 a.m. to a burglary alarm going off at Kikers Tobacco Outlet, 926 Snapps Ferry Rd. When police arrived, they found the glass at the front of the building had been busted out with a mailbox. Another officer saw and spoke with Stills around that area earlier in the night, the report said, and the clothing Stills was wearing helped identify him in security footage provided by the store owner. When Stills was located on Forest Hills Drive, he allegedly told police he was the store owner. Stills was charged with felony vandalism.