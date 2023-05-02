Cody B. Kyne, 27, of 1764 McCoy Road, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. Kyne was also cited for driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and violations of light and registration laws, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted on Old Stage Road on a car with no tail lights on. The driver, later identified as Kyne, allegedly gave police a false name. A records check showed Kyne had two active arrest warrants on file in Greene County and his driver’s license was revoked. Found in one of Kyne’s pockets were two Gabapentin pills, two glass pipes containing residue, two cut straws and a pipe containing marijuana residue, the report said. The car had a switched registration tag. Kyne was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Miriam A. Fout, 44, of 221 Appian Way, was charged Monday by Greeneville police with stalking and criminal trespass at a law office on North College Street. Fout had previously been charged with the same offenses in March at the address and was banned from going there in January, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Fout was sitting in the lobby when police arrived. There is a restraining order preventing Fout from having contact with the victim, the report said. Fout was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Property was stolen from a house between Saturday and Sunday in the 5200 block of Dulaney Road. The theft was reported Monday to sheriff’s deputies. One of the victims told deputies the house was damaged in a fire in April and the family was living elsewhere. They returned Saturday and packed some possessions into boxes. When they returned Sunday, they found the front door open and some possessions stolen, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Several relatives stayed at the house Saturday night. One told deputies that about 3 a.m. Sunday, “some woman came walking through the front door.” When the occupants woke up, the woman ran to a waiting sport utility vehicle, the report said. Possessions stolen include power tools, model cars, a knife, record albums, CDs, an air compressor, battery charger and a NASCAR memorabilia collection. The combined value of the items stolen exceeds $7,500. Extra patrols will be placed in the area, the report said.
Two tires on a van were punctured between Friday and Monday morning while it was parked at the Sunrise Community, 1705 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Police found an incision on two tires indicating they “had been stabbed with an object,” the report said. Damage totals $300.
A purse was stolen between Saturday and Monday from a minivan parked in a driveway in the 2200 block of Old Tusculum Road, Greenville police Officer Nicholas Fillers said in a report. The purse contained $400, credit cards and the a driver’s license. The minivan was unlocked.