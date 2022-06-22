Robert E. Hale, 36, of 221 Twin Barns Road, was charged early Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police responded to a reported shooting about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of a mobile home in the 100 block of Oakland Park. During an area search, police saw a man carrying items out of a mobile home identified as Hale, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The mobile home occupant had been taken to jail several hours earlier, the report said. A search of Hale turned up a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and an uncapped syringe. Bond for Hale was set at $6,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Joy M. Gosnell, 30, of 105 Oakland Park, was taken into custody about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police after officers conducted a warrants check at the address. Gosnell had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and was taken into custody, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Found inside the mobile home was a pill bottle containing 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 10.5 Suboxone pills. “No one was around them or claimed them,” the report said. Gosnell was held on $1,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Zachary L. Helso, 37, of 60 Sterling Drive, Mosheim, was charged about 11:45 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with motor vehicle theft. A motorcycle with the registration tag light out that appeared to have no tag was seen pulling into the McDonald’s restaurant on Speedway Drive in Bulls Gap. Helso was located sitting in a car in the parking lot and he admitted being the motorcycle driver, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. Another deputy ran a records check on the motorcycle tag and it came back registered to another motorcycle, the report said. The vehicle identification number of the motorcycle driven by Helso was checked and came back as reported stolen in Greeneville. Helso was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. The 2022 Yamaha motorcycle is valued at $11,000. The motorcycle was returned to its owner.
A man who allegedly ran from police following a shoplifting incident about 6 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart was subdued with a Taser, a Greeneville police report said. Tony L. Ricker, 42, of 955 Houston Valley Road, was charged with shoplifting-theft of property. A Walmart loss prevention employee told police that Ricker concealed merchandise that included hardware screws, gloves and a phone mount and passed all points of sale without paying for them. Ricker was located at the Kenjo Market at 3100 E. Andrew Johnson Highway by Tusculum police Officer Josh Kiker. “The suspect ran from Officer Kiker and Kiker tased him,” Greeneville Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The stolen merchandise was found in Ricker’s pocket and returned to Walmart. It has a combined value of $37. Ricker was held on $2,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A broken car windshield Wednesday afternoon led to a traffic stop by Greeneville police, who found the driver had active arrest warrants. The traffic stop was made about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Railroad Street after a Ford Mustang with the broken windshield was seen, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Landon L. Williams, 24, of 116 Railroad St., was charged with driving on a suspended license and issued an obstruction of view citation. A records check also showed Williams had the active warrants. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A utility trailer was stolen between June 13 and Tuesday from a property on the first block of Doty Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. A relative of the property owner brought the trailer there on June 13. A witness told deputies she saw a pickup truck come last week and remove the trailer. It is valued at $1,000. Possible suspects are named in the report.
A Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from the 800 block of Holland Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The keys were left in the truck, the owner told deputies. The silver 2002 Ford F-150 truck has a toolbox on it and is valued at $10,000.