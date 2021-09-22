Kimberly J. Shults, 57, of 1222 Olivet Mountain Road, was charged about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense following a traffic stop. Police were called about a sport vehicle stuck in a yard in the 300 block of Royal Street. Shults and a passenger were in the SUV, Sgt. Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Shults gave off an odor of alcohol and empty alcohol containers were seen on the back floorboard of the SUV, the report said. Shults allegedly told police she had two beers several hours earlier. A records check showed Shuts had a revoked driver’s license and she had of proof of vehicle insurance. She was charged with driving on a revoked license and having no insurance. Shults allegedly told officers the yard she thought the yard the SUV became stuck in was a “turnaround,” he report said. Shults was also charged with DUI in February, the report said. She was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Johnny L. Dabbs, 37, of 510 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, was charged about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police investigated a crash on Burns Street at East Andrew Johnson Highway. Dabbs could not complete all field sobriety test tasks, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. He allegedly admitted drinking earlier in the day. Dabbs was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two men were charged about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with methamphetamine possession and one with possession of an illegal weapon after sheriff’s deputies ran a records check on a pickup truck that pulled into the Creekside Market on Camp Creek Road. Driver Billy W. Stamper, 40, of 191 Ash Meadow Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methapmhetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger Ricky L. Norton, 57, of 140 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal weapons. The truck pulled into the Creekside Market. The records check showed that Stamper’s driver’s license was expired, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. A search of the truck located two small plastic bags with meth residue in the driver’s side door, three bags containing suspected meth in a sunglasses holder and a fanny pack on the passenger side floorboard. Found in the fanny pack were three glass pipes, a butane lighter 12 plastic bags and a breath mints container. Some of the bags held small amounts of suspected meth, the report said. Stamper and Norton would not admit ownership of the items. Norton allegedly admitted to owning a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle found behind the passenger seat. The guns held 18 rounds of ammunition and the safety was off, the report said. Stamper and Norton were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A large rock was thrown through the storm door of a house about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 bock of Clem Street, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Police were called about a vandalism in progress. The homeowner told officers she watched a suspect named in the report throw the rock, which shattered the storm door glass and broke the door frame. The suspect was seen in the yard the previous night and appeared to be “under the heavy influence of drugs” and became angry with the victim, the report said. A criminal summons for vandalism was taken out against the suspect. Damage to the window and door frame totals about $125.
A vehicle battery was stolen Tuesday from a camper in the 100 block of Shallow Creek Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The owner told deputies the battery was taken from inside the doorway of the camper. The battery is valued at $118.
A cow skull was found Tuesday afternoon inside an abandoned car left on a farm in the 4900 block of Dulaney Road, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The property owner told deputies that he found the 2001 Acura on his property and saw the cow skull in the front passenger seat of the locked car, which was parked by the side of a barn. The victim told deputies that two tires, a lasso and a set of jumper cables that had been inside the barn had been moved outside “and scattered where he did not leave them.” A records check showed that the car is registered to a man who has active arrest warrants. The car was towed from the scene. An investigation continues.{&end}