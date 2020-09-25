Larry E. Pearson, 52, of 630 Ragon Hollow Lane, Midway, was charged Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Pearson knowingly caused unwanted physical contact with the victim, causing her fear his actions, Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. Pearson made threats to physically harm the alleged victim, then tried to grab her, the report said. The alleged victim was able to get away from Pearson and lock the door to her mobile home. He was seen beating on a window as deputies arrived. Pearson earlier told the alleged victim he took her vehicle and wrecked it by hitting a train, the report said. Pearson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Etta E. Hamilton, of 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, was charged about 11:30 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a suspended license-2nd offense following a one-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Williams Springs Road in Afton. Hamilton was driving a car that went through a barbed wire fence, causing $1,200 damage to the fence and posts, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Hamilton told deputies that she lost control of the car as she rounded a curve. A records check showed her driver’s license was suspended. Hamilton was issued a summons to appear in court on the charge.
A utility pole was removed Wednesday from its location in the 100 block of Stockton Road in Chuckey, a CenturyLink employee told sheriff’s deputies Thursday. A property owner allegedly cut the utility pole telephone line before moving the pole, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in the report. Damage to the pole is estimated at $1,000.