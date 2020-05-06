Chance Allen Johnson, 23, of 116 Sycamore St., was charged Monday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault and violation of an order of protection. Police were called about 11 a.m. Monday to investigate an assault that happened in the area of Old Asheville Highway at Whirlwind Road, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Police spoke with the alleged victim at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She had a large contusion over her left eye and bruising on her face, arms and legs, along with a bite mark on one of her shoulders. The alleged victim told officers that Johnson choked her “and nearly knocked her (into) unconsciousness,” placing her in fear of death, the report said. A domestic assault court order of protection was in place for an earlier incident involving the same alleged victim, the report said. Johnson was determined to be the primary aggressor and was taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
A Newport woman was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-7th offense. A records check showed that Christal D. Frazier, of Evans Valley Road, was previously designated a habitual motor offender. Police responded to a burglary in progress call about 9 p.m. Monday on Long Creek Road “with the property owner holding the suspect at gunpoint,” Sgt. David Love said in a report. The property owner told deputies that he returned home to find a pickup truck in his driveway. There was no apparent attempt to break into the house, the report said. Frazier told deputies she had went to the address by mistake and that she was lost. A records check showed the previous driving on a revoked license convictions. Frazier will appear on the charge in General Sessions Court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into the theft of coins early Tuesday morning from a dryer at Jiffy Wash, 525 Asheville Highway. The manager told police Tuesday that a video surveillance tape shows a man and woman in the laundromat about 2 a.m. Tuesday. It shows a white female folding clothing as a black male is tampering with a dryer. Both suspects left about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in a white sport utility vehicle. About $30 was taken from the dryer coin box. Damage to the dryer and coin box totals $275. The suspects are described in the report.
A counterfeit $20 bill was found Tuesday in the cash dispensary at the Andrew Johnson Bank branch at 1660 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Lt. Josh Pierce said in a report. A manager told police the fake $20 bill was discovered during an inventory. The word “replica” is written on the front of the bill, the report said. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
A counterfeit $20 bill found in a deposit made at the Apex Bank branch at 1118 W. Main St. was reported Monday to Greeneville police. The bill was part of a night deposit made by an employee of the Hardee’s restaurant on Asheville Highway, Office Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A bank manager told police the bill was missing the security thread. The counterfeit $20 bill was taken into evidence by police.