Tyler L. Williams, 21, of 214 Cedar Ave., was charged late Saturday by Greeneville police with criminal impersonation, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police made a traffic stop on a car with a non-functioning headlight about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Pruitt Road, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Police “saw something dark come out of a passenger window” and spoke with a passenger later identified as Williams. He allegedly gave officers a false name and date of birth before eventually admitting his identity. After Williams was taken into custody, police found a drawstring bag on the ground in the area of the traffic stop that contained syringes and scales. A records check found Williams had three active arrest warrants. Williams was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
James Junior Davis, 41, of 484 Bandy Road, was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were called about 7:45 p.m. Saturday about a woman possibly being held against her will, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The alleged victim told officers that Davis “followed her everywhere she went” and threatened physical harm, the report said. They were in a car in the parking lot of the Towne Square Shopping Center when the alleged victim was grabbed around the waist and “placed in fear of her life,” the report said. Davis was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Chad D. Hunt, 48, of 310 Westview Drive, Limestone, was charged Friday morning with public intoxication in the Greene County Courthouse. Sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:35 a.m. Friday about a man who “came into court extremely confused and unable to answer general questions,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Hunt denied taking anything prior to court. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Hunt was held in $2,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A woman tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill about 5:50 a.m. Saturday at the Quick Stop Market at 601 Asheville Highway, Greenville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The woman, identified in the report, told officers she did not know where she got the fake currency and wasn’t aware it was counterfeit. The bill was confiscated and taken into evidence.
Three men damaged a rest room Saturday morning at the Quick Stop Market, 601 Asheville Highway. An employee told Greeneville police that during the early morning hours on Saturday the men entered the bathroom and the heard a “loud bang” but did not go into the rest room. After the three men left, another employee went into the rest room and found a broken ceiling tile, a broken air freshener and graffiti on the bathroom mirror. Damage totals $150. Surveillance video of the men inside the store is available, a report said.