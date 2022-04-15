Valerie L. Anderson, 39, of 179 Woodcrest Drive, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault, child abuse and neglect and vandalism after officers were called to the address. An alleged victim told police Anderson was trying to pick up a juvenile relative, who refused to go with her. Anderson followed the alleged victim into a bedroom and pulled her hair while trying to get her to leave with her, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Anderson slapped another alleged victim in the face and “vandalized things around the residence while leaving,” the report said. Anderson was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
Terry L. Deyton, of 211 N. Highland Ave., was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Police were called about 12:45 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of North Highland Avenue. Deyton was on the front porch of a house putting on a jacket, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Deyton told officers he saw some clothing on the porch “so he was checking them out,” the report said. Deyton allegedly admitted to taking Suboxone earlier in the night. He had difficulty answering questions and was determined to be a danger to himself if left alone, the report said. A syringe was found on Deyton after he was taken into custody. Deyton was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Three air compressors, power tools and other possessions were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from a box trailer in the 5500 block of McDonald Road, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The owners have been working at the address and had a locked trailer on the property. The lock had been cut off the box trailer, the report said. Items stolen also include two weed trimmers, a leaf blower, a socket set and two circular saws. The combined value of the items exceeds $13,000.
Two welders were stolen Tuesday from a workshop attached to an apartment in the 5900 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Limestone. a sheriff’s department report said. The victim received a call Tuesday night from a neighbor stating the back door to the apartment was open. He checked the workshop on Wednesday and found two welders were missing. The back door had been pried open and kicked in, the report said. A set of vehicle tracks led to the back of the building. One welder is valued at $2,500. The other is worth $250. The welders “were extremely heavy and would require several people to load onto a pickup truck,” the report said.
Makenzie A. Hartley, 23, of 211 Mayor Ave., was charged about 3 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a traffic stop on West Church Street. The traffic stop was made because one of the brake lights on the car driven by Hartley was not working, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Officers smelled alcohol on Hartley’s breath after the traffic stop. Hartley did poorly in field sobriety tests. She allegedly admitted she had been drinking earlier. Empty liquor bottles were found in the car, the report said. Hartley was also cited for a light law violation. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Johnathon E. Davis, 28, of 106 Chapel St., was charged about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that he was confronted by Davis while he was working on a lawn mower, “demanding to know where his toiletries were,” Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. When the alleged victim told Davis he did not know, Davis threw an “unknown blunt object” at him, striking him in the head. The object caused a head injury to the alleged victim. Davis fled on foot. He was located nearby and taken into custody. Davis was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jaron L. Early, 20, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police investigated a disturbance call at the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said a relative spit on her and pushed her to the ground, causing a leg abrasion. Early was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Early was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.