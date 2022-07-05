Eric A. Arwood, 34, of 123 Housely Ave., was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with felony possession of Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was made about 2:35 a.m. Monday on East Andrew Johnson Highway on a sport utility vehicle with no tail lights on, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Arwood was a passenger in the SUV. The driver acted “very nervous” after the traffic stop and an officer and K-9 were called to the scene. The K-9 alerted on the SUV. A pill bottle with Arwood’s name on it was found that contained three grams of suspected methamphetamine and a gram of suspected marijuana, the report said. A digital scale was also found. Arwood claimed ownership of the drugs and scale, the report said. Arwood was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
A man and woman were charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession. Michael C. Darnell, 40, of 215 White Sands Road, was charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Julia R. Parris, 47, also of the White Sands Road address, was charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police saw Parris sitting in a van about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on Thornwood Drive in a parking lot behind the Plaza Towers apartments. Darnell came outside as officers spoke with Parris. Due to inconsistencies in the stories of why they were there, the van was searched, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A bag containing four grams of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia was found between the front seats. Both suspects denied ownership. Three Xanax pills and a Suboxone strip were found in Parris’ purse. Paris “passed out” in the presence of officers and Greene County-Greeneville EMS cleared her medically, the report said. Paris declined being taken to a hospital. Darnell and Parris were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Troy L. Lane, 61, of 212 Locust St., was charged about 10 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Police went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Lane punched him in the face. He had a bruise on his face and another alleged victim was scratched on the chin when Lane “stumbled into her,” Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Lane was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was unsteady on his feet, acted in a “hostile manned” and allegedly ignored the instructions of officers. Lane allegedly attempted to pull away while being placed in handcuffs and had to be “assisted” into the back seat of a patrol car. Lane was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Arrest warrants were issued by Greeneville police for two men suspected of breaking into an outbuilding early Saturday in the 200 block of Thornwood Drive. The victim contacted Greeneville police Sunday night to report the burglary. Stolen possessions include two chain saws, a rake, a shovel and a gas can. Locks on the outbuilding had been cut, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. About 4 a.m. Saturday, police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the Plaza Towers apartment complex. A caller told officers two men were seen walking toward Thornwood Drive. The men had bolt cutters and three cut locks. The chain saws and two cut locks were found in the vehicle, along with two pairs of bolt cutters. The suspects were allowed to leave. Police then went to the outbuilding and saw the cut locks. Warrants for burglary and possession of burglary tools were issued for the suspects. The stolen items have a combined value of about $450.
A sink and paper towel dispenser were vandalized between Saturday night and Sunday in a public bathroom at Hardin Park on Crescent Drive, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The men’s bathroom is next to the swimming pool in the park. Damage is estimated at $520.