Mark A. Tolley, 45, of 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, was charged with drug possession offenses following a traffic stop about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Brittontown Road in Afton. Tolley was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule V drug, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted for a seat belt violation on a vehicle driven by Tolley. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and a syringe was seen in one pocket, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. A scale, plastic bags and a straw were found in the vehicle, along with pouches containing Gabapentin pills, suspected methamphetamine and suspected Suboxone powder. Tolley was seen throwing an object out the window during the traffic stop. A glass pipe was found nearby. A records check showed Tolley’s driver’s license was suspended. He was also cited for a seat belt violation. Tolley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Junior J. Davis, 44, of 546 Cherokee St., Mosheim, was charged about 4:30 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine after they were called to a mobile home about a woman being held against her will. Multiple officers, including K-9 units, responded. Davis initially did not comply with commands but eventually surrendered, Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. No injuries were reported. A search of Davis after arrest located 1.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A records check showed that Davis had an active arrest warrant. Davis was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael A. Munera, 42, listed as homeless, was charged about 12:30 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. A records check showed Munera also had an active arrest warrant. Munera was seen walking in the 2600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. The records check confirmed the arrest warrant. During a pat-down search after arrest, suspected Xanax and oxymorphone pills were found. Munera was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
William E. Moody, 70, of 511 Grassy Creek Road, was charged about 8:30 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim and a constable were at the address to get belongings out of a safe. A disagreement ensued, and the alleged victim was struck in the head when Moody pushed a steel safe door open, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report The alleged victim suffered a concussion and a scalp contusion that required treatment at a hospital, the report said. Moody was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Thomas J. Bollinger, 63, of 45 Kidwell Lane, was charged about 2 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Bollinger head-butted her in the forehead, leaving a “large knot” at the point of contact. Bollinger was allegedly intoxicated when taken into custody, Deputy Tyler Guffey said in a report. He had a first scheduled appearance date Monday in court.
An Oak Ridge woman who allegedly gave Greeneville police a false name during a traffic stop about 1 p.m. Sunday was charged with criminal impersonation. Alexis Clendenin, 19, was a passenger in a car pulled over on East Church Street for a traffic violation. She allegedly gave officers a false last name. After her identity was determined, Clendenin told police she thought she had an active arrest warrant in another county, which was not the case, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Clendenin was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Matthew D. Waddell, 40, listed as homeless, was charged about 7:45 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Police received a call about a suspicious man “pacing back and forth” in the 700 block of North Main Street, Sgt. Justin House said in a report. Waddell “was not making sense” in speaking with police and allegedly admitted to using drugs earlier. A search after he was taken into custody located a syringe and a small amount of suspected marijuana. Waddell was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Ameilia D. Gore, 38, of 11055 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, was charged about 3:20 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed that Gore also had an active arrest warrant, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Several drug paraphernalia items were found in Gore’s backpack, along with a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Gore was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
John R. Calvert, 35, of 614 E. McKee St., was charged about 5:45 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with making a non-emergency 911 call. Calvert allegedly called Greene County 911, “stating he was at the Pentagon and antifa was after him,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A welfare check was conducted. Calvert “began screaming (at officers), saying we were not investigating a national laboratory crime.” Attempts to calm Calvert down were unsuccessful. He indicated he did not want to harm others or himself. Officers left and he then allegedly made three similar calls to 911. Calvert was “using an emergency line, potentially preventing someone with an actual need from receiving help,” the report said. Calvert was taken into custody. He was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
A speaker was stolen between Friday night and Saturday from a locker room at Hardin Park, 602 Crescent Drive, Greeneville police Officer Will Ervin said in a report. The theft was reported Saturday afternoon. A Greeneville High School coach told police that someone may still be inside the locker room. The door appeared to have been forced open. No one was inside, the report said. The speaker is valued at $100.
A chain saw and weed trimmer were stolen between Friday night and Saturday from a farm property in the 300 block of Morelock Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brian Shelton said in a report. The Husqvarna chain saw and weed trimmer have a combined value of $600. Surveillance camera footage is available to investigators.
A handgun was stolen between April 29 and Wednesday from a house in the 500 block of Dashaway Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The theft was reported Friday. The Glock 9mm handgun is valued at $535.