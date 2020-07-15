Ashley G. Martin, of 105 Roaming Drive, was charged Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and vandalism. Martin struck the alleged victim in the face with a closed fist, Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. Martin also allegedly smashed the windshield of the victim’s car with a paving stone, the report said. Damage to the car totals $1,000. Household goods destroyed include a chandelier shade, cabinet glass pane, mirror and window. Damage totals about $380. Martin was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Shannon M. Cerezo, 47, of Betterley Place, Elizabethton, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property valued at less than $1,000 and burglary after an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart. Police were dispatched to Walmart on a female shoplifter in custody. Cerezo allegedly used “a fake bar code to ring up items for cheaper then they were,” a report said. Items stolen have a combined value of $154. Cerezo was previously banned from Walmart properties “numerous times for theft,” the report said. A records check showed Cerezo also had an active arrest warrant in Bristol on burglary and shoplifting charges. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Michael R. Sumner, of 2360 Gilbreath Road, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug. Officers were to a room at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway to serve an arrest warrant on a woman there. Drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Two suspected Oxycodone pills were also located. Sumner told police the pills were his, the report said. Sumner was issued a summons to appear Monday in court.
Greeneville police are investigating the theft of 20 ounces of silver bullion and 30 silver dollars from Greeneville Gold & Silver on Snapps Ferry Road. The theft occurred Monday and was reported Tuesday, a report said. The items stolen have a combined value of about $1,000. A suspect known to the owner is named in the report.
A woman charged Friday night with damaging a room at the Greene County Detention Center had a first appearance Monday in court. Ashley N. Swatzell, 18, of Buckingham Road, was charged by corrections officers with vandalism of $500 or less after being taken into custody about 11 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police for underage consumption of alcohol. Swatzell was among a group of people allegedly creating a disturbance in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on Asheville Highway. Swatzell allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and was “irate and refused to stop yelling,” a report said. Swatzell was placed in a room at the jail used for inmates to meet with lawyers. A corrections officer found pieces of the ceiling, including tiles and brackets, on the floor when she returned to the room. Swatzell was placed in a holding cell, where she allegedly pulled an air duct out of the ceiling, a report said. Swatzell’s case was rescheduled to Aug. 26 in General Sessions Court.
A mountain bike was stolen Monday night from a yard in the 1100 block of Temple Street, a Greeneville police report said. The theft was reported Tuesday. The blue Huffy mountain bike is valued at $125.
A catalytic converter was cut off a car between June 1 and Sunday while it was parked in the 300 block of Ealey Road, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. The 2011 Ford was parked in a field. The theft was discovered Sunday when the owner went to check on the car. The car had not been driven in at least 30 days, the victim told deputies. The catalytic converter is valued at $550.
The name of a Bulls Gap woman was forged on the title to a camper, the victim told sheriff’s deputies Monday. The forgery occurred on Feb. 1 while the victim was in jail, Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report. The name of a suspect who allegedly transferred the title to his ownership is listed in the report. The case remains under investigation.