A counterfeit $20 bill was passed Thursday night at the Food City supermarket on Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The fake $20 bill was passed between 7:40 and 8 p.m. Thursday. An employee told police he “mistakenly” accepted the bill in payment for groceries. The counterfeit $20 bill was taken into evidence.
An inmate in the Greene County Detention Center was charged Wednesday with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule V drug. About 3 p.m., a small plastic bag was were found on inmate Ashley N. Phipps during a random strip search, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The bag found in Phipps’ bra contained suspected methamphetamine and three pills tentatively identified as Gabapentin. Phipps, 30, is scheduled to appear Friday in court on the charges.
A Mohawk woman told sheriff’s deputies Wednesday that a man court-ordered not to harass her allegedly had the electricity at her home turned off. The suspect told the Greeneville Light & Power System to change the electricity account to his name and turn off the power at the alleged victim’s address, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The suspect is currently free on bond on an aggravated domestic assault charge, the report said. An investigation continues.
A television was stolen Wednesday in the burglary of a house in the 100 block of Vicky Street, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. A pry bar was used to gain entry to the house through a locked front door, the report said. The burglary was reported Wednesday night. The television is valued at $350.