Raul R. Laws, 45, of 1468 White Sands Road, was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law following a traffic stop on Jones Bridge Road. The traffic stop was made about 1:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection with West Barton Road after police received information about a possibly intoxicated driver operating a car at a high rate of speed without vehicle lights on, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Laws allegedly had slurred speech and gave off a strong odor of alcohol. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Laws refused to sign the implied consent form, the report said. Laws was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Drug possession charges were filed Thursday afternoon against a man who was taken into custody on an active violation of probation arrest warrant in the 5700 block of Old Stage Road, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. Timothy L. Hinkle, 43, of 5770 Old Stage Road, was in custody on the warrant when a search turned up about 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, nine Clonazepam pills and a glass pipe with residue. Hinkle was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Austin C. Lowe, 22, of 147 Cedar Ave., was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after an attempt to detain him on an active arrest warrant, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Police saw Lowe walking on Tusculum Boulevard. A records check showed he had an active warrant for failure to appear. When an officer approached, Lowe ran off behind Doughty Stevens Funeral Home and allegedly ignored commands to stop, the report said. A Taser was used to after Lowe “took a fighting stance,” the report said. Two glass pipes were found on Lowe, who was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Tony S. Landers, 40, of 305 Mt. Zion Road, Afton, was charged early Friday with domestic assault at an apartment in the 4800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that Landers physically restrained her during an altercation about 3 a.m. Friday and she screamed for someone to call 911. Landers was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
William R. Bridges, 61, of 855 Graysburg Hills Road, Chuckey, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that she and Bridges were in a verbal argument about 10 p.m. Thursday when he tried to take her phone from her purse. They wrestled on the ground and Bridges grabbed the alleged victim’s arms, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. A child in the house called 911. The alleged victim had bruises on her arms. Bridges was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
James K. Pierce, of 109 Eagles Roost, was charged Wednesday afternoon with simple possession of a controlled substance in the parking lot of Greeneville Commons on Tusculum Boulevrd, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Police investigated a call about a man “passed out” in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot near Five Below, the report said. Officers spoke with Pierce, who gave permission to search the vehicle. About 1.5 Xanax pills were found in the SUV. Pierce was issued a criminal summons to appear Friday in court.
A television set and a microwave over were stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a room at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A manager who went to the room after a man checked out found the television bolted to an entertainment center had been removed. A suspect named in the report was contacted by phone and told a manager that he would return the television, but called the manager back later and said he did not stay in the room, the report said. A microwave oven was also missing. The television and microwave have a combined value of $300.
A 1998 Audi sedan was stolen Thursday from where it was parked next to a barn in the 300 block of Ripley Island Road, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The car was not running, so it had to be towed or a trailer used to haul it away, the owner told deputies. The car is valued at $25,000.