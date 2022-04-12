Jordan A. Pace, 33, of 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and public intoxication. County 911 Dispatch received a call about a man on Hermon Circle threatening people with a gun. Pace was located down a steep embankment. He climbed up the embankment then ran back down, Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. A K-9 was brought to the location, and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrived to assist. Pace had climbed back up the embankment and was taken into custody following a “brief struggle,” the report said. K-9 Boomer located a firearm after a short area search. Pace was believed to be intoxicated. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Ddee I. Wells, 51, of 580 Slate Creek Road, was charged about 1:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a crash in the 100 block of Asheville Highway. Wells was driving a sport utility vehicle involved in a crash near West Main Street. Wells allegedly told officers she had earlier taken Xanax, muscle relaxers and Benadryl. Wells was not able to perform all sobriety tests due to her condition. She did poorly on the tests she took, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Wells was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two campers stored in a parking lot in the 600 block of Tusculum Boulevard were broken into between April 1 and Monday, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Batteries were also stolen from two cars parked by the campers. Possessions stolen from the campers included four televisions, a cooking griddle and a solar charger. The skylight of one camper had been punched out to provide entry, the report said. The value of the stolen items exceeds $1,800.