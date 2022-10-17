Nicholas J. Buckner, 34, of 62 Kitchen Branch Road, was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with burglary, evading arrest and theft of a motor vehicle. Buckner allegedly stole a truck from Miller Industries on Campbell Drive, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Police were called about the theft of the International truck. Officers reviewed video footage of Buckner climbing over a fence and then driving the truck through a gate on the side of the Miller Industries building, the report said. A sheriff’s deputy located the truck about 1:40 a.m. Saturday traveling on Bohannan Avenue. A traffic stop was attempted and Buckner jumped out of the truck and fled on foot, the report said. Buckner was located nearby and placed under arrest. The truck, valued at $200,000, was recovered. Buckner is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Nathan C. Church, 33, of 2595 Kingsport Highway, was charged about 8:15 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule I drug after suspected heroin was found. A caller told sheriff’s deputies that about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, man in a car later identified as Church pulled into his driveway in the 5700 block of Asheville Highway. The resident checked on the driver, who “appeared to fall asleep with the vehicle in gear,” Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Deputies arrived and Church appeared unsteady on his feet while speaking with them. A K-9 alerted on an open air sniff of the car. Found in the driver’s side door handle was a small plastic bag “containing a black/gray putty substance believed to be heroin,” along with a small piece of cotton, the report said. Church was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Thomas E. Brown, 47, of 60 Davy Crockett Drive, was charged about 8:30 a.m. Friday by Greenville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a handgun while under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Police received a be on the lookout alert for a car seen “driving all over the road” on Asheville Highway. It was located at Lee’s Market at 1928 Asheville Highway in a parking space with the motor running, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Police spoke with Brown, who gave off a strong odor of alcohol. A loaded handgun was found in his waistband during a pat-down search, the report said. Brown did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He allegedly refused to provide a blood sample. A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw, the report said. A records check showed that Brown was convicted of driving under the influence in 2016. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man and woman from Mosheim were charged with drug-related offenses by Greeneville police following a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on Bohannan Avenue at North Main Street. Driver Marty T. Wheeler, of 1810 Main St., was charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. She was also cited for a vehicle light law violation. Passenger James A. Justice, 44, of 1195 Main St., was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check found that Justice also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. While patrolling Bohannan Avenue, a sedan with no lights on passed a patrol car, leading to the traffic stop. Wheeler could not provide a driver’s license and officers learned she had the arrest warrant. A bag holding marijuana was found in Justice’s pants pocket. A pipe with marijuana residue was found in the car. Hope’s K-9 partner Pasa alerted on the passenger side door of the car. A cloth liquor bottle tie bag found in Wheeler’s purse contained two plastic bags holding suspected meth, the report said. Wheeler and Justice are held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Midway man was charged by Greeneville police with unlawful possession of a weapon following a traffic stop about 10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Main Street. Clemente F. Barboza, of 737 Midway Railroad Street, was driving a car pulled over for a non-working brake light, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Barboza was asked if he had any weapons or drugs. Barboza told police he had a gun in his waistband. Officers took custody of a Glock handgun. A K-9 on scene alerted on the car. Another firearm, a suspected Oxycodone pill and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, the report said. Barboza was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
Kayla D. Hogston, 22, of 205 N. Hardin St., was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police were called to house at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Irish Street regarding a possible assault. Hogston had run to a nearby house and told county 911 Dispatch that a relative was being assaulted, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Residents denied the allegations before Hogston returned to the address, “screaming and making a scene in the middle of the roadway,” the report said. Hogston then fled on foot and was detained nearby by officers. Hogston then allegedly fled on foot a second time while being taken to her home, “running toward a moving train,” the report said. Police determined force was necessary to stop Hogston from running toward the train and she was taken to the ground and handcuffed. She allegedly resisted officers, would not follow verbal commands and had to be carried to a patrol car, the report said. Hogston was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Donated toys valued at about $1,000 were stolen between Sept. 19 and 22 from the Gifts for Kids property on West Irish Street, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The theft was reported Friday. The items were discovered missing on Sept. 22. Video footage of the theft is available for review, according to the report.{&end}