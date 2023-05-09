Brandon P. Baxter, 40, of 205 N. Hardin St., was charged about 10:45 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim said Baxter had been drinking and made threats to harm her before putting on a pair of work gloves and attempting to choke her. The alleged victim told police that Baxter threw a phone that struck her in the knee, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Baxter was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Several chairs, an umbrella and other items were stolen early Monday from outside the Food City market at 905 Snapps Ferry Road. A loss prevention employee told Greeneville police that about 1:30 a.m. Monday, a sport utility vehicle pulled into the lot. Two people got out “and began to steal items,” Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. A cable used as an anti-theft device was cut to allow theft of some of the items. The SUV left and then returned several minutes later, and the suspects resumed stealing merchandise. Police have a copy of the surveillance video. An investigation continues.
A mobile home window was shot out with a BB gun Sunday afternoon in the first block of Bradley Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The vandalism was reported Monday. The victim told police that a teenage male was walking in her neighborhood and was seen shooting the BB gun toward the house. Window damage totals $250.
A riding lawn mower, push lawn mower and a utility trailer were stolen between Friday and Saturday from a property in the 300 block of Pruitt Road North, sheriff’s Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. The theft was reported Monday. The items have a combined value of about $1,200.