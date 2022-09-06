Joseph Douglas Greene III, 43, of Palatka, Florida, was charged about 6 a.m. Saturday with driving under the influence after sheriff’s deputies were called to Love’s Travel Stop on Lonesome Pine Trail. Deputies were notified about an “extremely intoxicated male” in the business who was seen getting into a tractor-trailer and driving through the parking lot. A traffic stop was made. Greene had difficulty getting out of the truck cab and answering questions, Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report. Greene did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending an appearance in court.
Miranda E. McLemore, 41, of 4118 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, was charged about 5 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop in the 5000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. McLemore was paced driving at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A records check showed that McLemore had a suspended driver’s license and active arrest warrants for failure to appear. Deputies found about a gram of suspected methamphetamine in the car she was driving. McLemore was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
Brandon K. Effler, 26, of 3265 Sunnyside Road, was charged about 11:15 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. A records check showed that Effler also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Police went to the parking lot of the Rice Box restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway in reference to an earlier hit and run crash. While checking Effler’s identification, police learned about the arrest warrant. Effler allegedly began “actively resisting” when police tried to take him into custody. A search of a backpack Effler was carrying after arrest located a Suboxone pill, two syringes and a straw with residue. Effler was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Keith E. Wilson, 47, of 375 Hartshaw Drive, was charged about 4 p.m. Saturday with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and resisting arrest after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic in progress call at the address. Wilson tried to run away when he saw law enforcement, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. A Taser was used on Wilson to gain compliance after a short foot chase. Suspected methamphetamine was found in Wilson’s wallet, the report said. A records check showed that Wilson had active arrest warrants for violation of probation. He was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
Lonnie E. Goad, 53, formerly of 211 E. Ocean Blvd. East, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with criminal trespass. Goad had been evicted from the Ravenwood Mobile Home Park and was issued a trespass warning Saturday not to be on the property, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Police on patrol about 10 a.m. Sunday saw a fire burning behind the mobile home at 211 E. Ocean Blvd. allegedly started by Goad. Goad ran through a fence and hid in a wooded area before being located and taken into custody. Goad was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Greeneville police were called about 2:25 p.m. Monday to investigate the theft of 24 packs of Pokemon cards from the Dollar General store at 243 W. Summer St. An employee told police that a man and two women and went to the aisle were the cards are. The man opened all 24 packs and left the store, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The Pokemon cards are valued at $105.
A pressure washer and a ladder were stolen between Saturday and Sunday from a house in the 300 block of Sinking Creek Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The possessions were in a storage area of the house. The basement door had been left open by the owner, the report said. The items have a combined value of $650.