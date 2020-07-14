Terry Lynn Owens Jr., 35, of 735 Cedar Crest Road, Mosheim, was charged early Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Deputies received a call about 3:40 a.m. Sunday about a possible impaired driver. A deputy patrolling on Lower Paint Creek Road saw a sport utility vehicle matching the description given by a caller, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The SUV stopped on a bridge near the Paint Creek Campground. Deputies spoke with Owens, who gave off an odor of alcohol, the report said. Part of a six-pack of beer was in the back seat of the SUV. Owens allegedly admitted to drinking three beers that night, the report said. Owens did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Bond was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Todd Allen Trembley, 50, of 1535 Philippi Road, Mohawk, was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with evading arrest and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-2nd offense. While patrolling the area of East McKee and South McKee streets, a pickup truck passed a patrol car with the driver not wearing a seat belt, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The truck was located again on Main Street. Lights and siren were activated and the truck was stopped on Main Street at Monroe Street, the report said. As the truck came to a stop a passenger, identified as Trembley, ran off on foot. Police pursued on foot and Trembley fell, got up “and took off running again,” the report said. Officers caught up to Trembley and took him into custody. A records check showed he had the active arrest warrant. The driver remained at the scene and released with a warning, the report said. Trembley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $10 bill was used about 8:30 p.m. Monday to purchase ice cream at the McDonald’s restaurant at 504 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. An employee told police she found the fake $10 bill in the drive-through window cash register. Surveillance video is available. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation to an aggravated assault incident about 8:15 p.m Monday in the 500 block of Kelley Gap Road. The victim told deputies that he was walking toward Kitchen Branch Road when a low-rider style pickup truck “swerved and tried to run him over,” Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. At the same time, someone in the truck threw water balloons at the victim, hitting him. The man fell into a ditch, suffering minor injuries, the report said.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an attempted burglary about 1 a.m. Tuesday at a Brown Springs Road apartment in Mosheim. The tenant told deputies that she was inside the apartment when she heard someone trying to kick in the back door. The door was damaged but the suspect was gone when deputies arrived. Damage to the door totals $200.