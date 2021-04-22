Greeneville police are looking for a man who ran away from a car during a traffic stop about 12:10 a.m. Thursday on East Bernard Avenue at Walnut Street. The car was pulled over for speeding, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A passenger whose identity was confirmed at the scene “jumped from the back passenger seat and ran off in the direction of Cherry Street,” the report said. The driver and another passenger remained in the car. Found where the suspect was sitting were a cellphone and a backpack holding a small amount of suspected marijuana and a digital scale. A records check showed the suspect has an active failure to appear arrest warrant from Washington County. Additional warrants for simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor evading arrest were issued. Driver Devin D. Carter, of Cherry Street, was cited for speeding and released.
Ryan M. Serra, 29, of 79 Pebblehill Park, was charged about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. A records check showed that Serra also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Police were told the car driven by Serra was at the McDonald’s restaurant. It had moved to the nearby car wash when officers arrived. Serra said he did not have any identification and allegedly provided a false name and date of birth before giving his real name. Serra was taken into custody on the arrest warrant. Police saw a plastic bag containing marijuana and a white powder believed to be cocaine. Also found was a marijuana grinder and two glass pipes. Serra was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man charged last week for trespassing at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway returned Wednesday night and was charged by Greeneville police with aggravated criminal trespassing. Charged was Garrett H. Harrison, 30, of 215 N. Highland Ave., was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. Harrison was trespassed on April 12 from the hotel, and charged April 15 with criminal trespass, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Harrison was seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday by police sitting on stairs outside the office and was taken into custody.
An altered registration tag led to an Afton man being taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police after a traffic stop. Kevin L. Kimery, 56, of 126 Highland Park Lane, was found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Police saw a sport utility vehicle on West Andrew Johnson Highway with spray paint on the lower half of the tag. A traffic stop was made on T Elmer Cox Drive. The tag had a “21” sticker affixed to it that did not belong on the vehicle, the report said. The records check also showed Kimery’s driver’s license was suspended. Kimery was charged with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a registration violation. Kimery was held on the arrest warrant pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.