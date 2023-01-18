Lisa M. Sandstrom, 44, of 510 Hal Henard Road, was charged about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Ryan Caron said while on patrol, deputies recognized the suspect, who was “known to have active warrants.” Sandstrom reportedly gave deputies permission to search her vehicle, Caron added. During the search, law enforcement discovered a baggie containing 1.67 grams of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamines and two glass pipes, Caron said in the report. Sandstrom was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Yahami J. Vreina, 19, of North Carolina, was charged about 9:45 p.m. Monday with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm while intoxicated; Daniel Hernandez, 19, of 302 E. Grove St., was charged about the same time with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Eric Cutshall initiated a traffic stop in the intersection of Jimmy Johnston Road and the Asheville Highway after allegedly witnessing the suspect’s vehicle not have “proper taillights.” Law enforcement pursued the suspect after the vehicle “almost wrecked off the opposite side of the road.” Deputies allegedly smelled marijuana when they approached the vehicle, Custhall said in the report. Empty beer cans were reportedly in “plain view” in the front passenger floorboard and behind the driver’s seat. Hernandez, the driver of the vehicle, allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he drank “one beer.” Hernandez failed field sobriety tests, Custhall added. Vreina reportedly admitted to having 21.6 grams of marijuana in his boot, Cutshall said. Upon inspection, Vreina reportedly had a handgun in the waist band of his pants.
A victim told law enforcement his computer began to act “unusual” about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday after speaking to someone on the phone who claimed to be with “Microsoft Security,” according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Daniel Lynch responded to the incident where the victim told law enforcement he received a phone call from someone claiming that his computer was “compromised” and that they needed remote access to the device. The victim told deputies he followed the instructions of the individual on the phone and granted the caller access to his computer, Lynch said in the report. The victim told law enforcement that the person he spoke with on the phone reportedly depicted something on the computer that stated “he was under investigation for Child Pornography,” the report said. The caller then reportedly instructed the victim to access personal bank accounts, as well as an account associated with someone close to the victim. The victim gave law enforcement the number of the person he spoke with on the phone, Lynch said in the report.