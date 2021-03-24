Mariah L. Murray, 24, of 602 Franklin St., was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. A man told police that Murray took his car and refused to return it. He showed officers an app in his phone that pinpointed its location on Cherry Street. A relative of Murray told police that she was “drunk and driving erratically” and almost ran her off the road, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. While officers were speaking to the owner and relative, Murray drove up to the stop sign at Cherry Street at Church Street. Murray allegedly ignored commands to stop “and sped off down Church Street and made a right on West Bernard (Avenue),” the report said. Police followed and stopped Murray at the Dollar General store on West Bernard Avenue. Police smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Murray. She could not complete field sobriety tests. Murray was taken into custody and bond was set pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A car and five sets of vehicle keys were stolen between Saturday night and Monday from the Chanz Scott auto dealership at 300 Bachman Drive, Greeneville police said in a report. The car and keys were reported stolen about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The suspect entered and exited the dealership through a garage door window after breaking it out. The way entry was made to the building led the owner to tell police the person responsible could be an employee or former employee. Video footage will be provided to police. Keys stolen belong to a 2017 Mazda CX-5, a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler and a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicles were all parked near the point of entry, the report said. The 2020 Mazda CX-5 sedan that was stolen is valued at $25,000.
A 1992 Nissan pickup truck was stolen Tuesday morning from the 400 block of Elk Street, the owner told Greeneville police. The truck was last seen about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. When the owner went outside about 20 minutes later, the truck was gone, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The red truck has a dent on the driver’s side. It is valued at $1,500.
Tools were stolen early Wednesday from a pickup truck parked at the Marathon Market at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The victim flagged down a passing patrol car about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and said he was sleeping in the truck in the parking lot about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday when he heard “movement” in the bed area of the truck. The toolbox lid was open. When the victim opened the truck door, a man jumped out of the bed area, got into a pickup truck and fled the scene. The truck drove off in an unknown direction. Officers were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description given by the victim. Stolen were a nail gun, drill, radio, three batteries and battery charger. The possessions stolen have a combined value of about $500. Video footage from the business may be available Wednesday.