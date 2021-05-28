Catherine Potter, 43, of Collins Street, Morristown, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Potter was seen sitting in a car in the 3500 block of Poplar Springs Road. She told deputies her car ran out of gas and a relative was going to get some. A records check showed Potter had active arrest warrants in Hamblen County, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were found inside the car. Potter was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Johnny Ray McNabb Jr., 23, of 149 Horse Creek Road in Chuckey, was taken into custody Monday by Washington County sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into a 2020 burglary, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release. McNabb was indicted last year by a Washington County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property after investigators found his fingerprints at a residential burglary scene. Other active Washington County warrants were also served on McNabb, including two counts of evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, and two counts of violation of probation. A Johnson City police report said the charges stem from an April 1, 2019, incident involving the pursuit of a vehicle that allegedly fled police “at a high rate of speed while running several red lights.” McNabb was held without bond pending arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Ariana Marie Garber, 18, of 100 Curtis St., was charged about 8 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and underage consumption of alcohol, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Garber told deputies she had been drinking and became angry at the alleged victim before striking her in the face, causing her nose to bleed. Garber was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A utility trailer was stolen Thursday from where Lambs Park, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The theft occurred in Limestone. The Currahee-model trailer is valued at $8,000.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Wednesday and Thursday from a van parked in the lot of a business in the 1600 block of Industrial Road, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The victim said the van was parked in the lot about 3 a.m. on Wednesday and the heft was discovered Thursday afternoon. The catalytic converter is valued at $100.