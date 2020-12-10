Jessie A. Nelson, 45, of 405 Juniper St.; and Heather Michelle Dickens, 34, of Marley Drive; were charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Brittontown Road in Afton to assist a stranded driver. Nelson said the vehicle ran out of gas the night before. A records check showed Nelson and passenger Dickens both had active arrest warrants issued in Greene County, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report An inventory before the vehicle was towed turned up a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in the middle console “accessible by both parties,” the report said. Another plastic bag containing suspected meth was found on the passenger side floorboard. A plastic bag in Dickens’ purse contained syringes and a glass pipe. Nelson had a cut straw in his pocket. Nelson and Dickens were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Michael T. Stanliand, 57, of 870 Sinking Springs Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Midway address and spoke with Staniland, who said he and a relative had gotten into a dispute. Stanliand had physical contact in a manner that caused the alleged victim to fear for his safety, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Staniland was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two necklaces and a pistol were stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a house in the 100 block of Keller Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The victim told deputies that two suspects named in the report was staying with his family when the jewelry and gun went missing. A car described in the report was seen leaving the driveway Monday morning and a bedroom window was open. The silver and gold necklaces have a combined value of $280. The .22 caliber pistol is valued at $166.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a van between Saturday and Tuesday from the parking lot of Ragon Wholesale Warehouse, 4765 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The victim told deputies that when he started the van Tuesday morning, the exhaust sound was excessively loud. An inspection of the exhaust system showed the catalytic converter was missing. A camera security system had notified the victim there was motion detected about 1:30 a.m. Monday on the property and after looking at video footage saw a man and woman “acting in a suspicious manner,” the report said. The catalytic converter was apparently cut from the exhaust system with a power tool. It is valued at at $350.
Water lines at a Springbrook Park property were vandalized, Greeneville police were told Tuesday by a contractor doing work on the property. Workers cleaning the property at the address bulldozed four mobile homes but left the water lines intact, the crew supervisor said. He told police an unknown suspect “is coming onto the property after they leave and is busting the water lines,” Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Broken water lines have flooded the property and workers can't get any equipment on it to continue cleanup work, the report said. Repairs and equipment rentals had cost $2,500 as of Wednesday.