Christopher Wlodarchak, of 357 Laws Road, was charged about 2:10 a.m Thursday with simple possession, drug paraphernalia possession and public intoxication by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Allison Brooks responded to reports of an intoxicated individual in front of a laundromat in the 500 block of the Asheville Highway. Wlodarchak was lying face down in front of a bench outside of the business’ front doors and appeared to be sleeping besides a metal spoon and a lighter, Brooks said in a report. Officers woke Wlodarchak, who started to slur his words and had constricted pupils. Law enforcement searched through the suspect's belongings and found needles and a white substance wrapped inside a glass container. Wlodarchak allegedly admitted to officers that the substance was fentanyl. Wlodarchak was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court Friday.
An idling vehicle was stolen from a driveway about 9:25 a.m Wednesday in the 2100 block of Middle Creek Road, Bulls Gap, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The victim told law enforcement that she started the car then went back inside for 10 minutes. When she went back out to the driveway, the car was gone, along with personal belongings inside of it. The total value of the stolen items is $4,000.