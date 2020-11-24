Jessica Danielle Dykes, 34, of 765 Lovers Lane, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine at the Greene County Detention Center. Dykes was being processed after arrest on other charges and a small plastic bag containing suspected meth was found in her shoe. Dykes was asked if she had any more contraband and said she did. Two other plastic bags containing suspected meth were found in Dykes’ underwear. A total of about three grams of meth were seized by deputies. Dykes had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Erick S. Myers, 41, of 720 Calico Road, Afton, was charged about 11 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. Myers allegedly admitted drinking beer earlier, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A records check showed Myers’ driver’s license was revoked. Myers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tanner W. Shaw, 25, of 3660 Old Snapps Ferry Road, was charged about 10:10 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police were notified about a possible impaired driver in the parking lot by Tractor Supply at 1665 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Shaw allegedly admitted having several drinks earlier at a bar, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Shaw gave “multiple clues” of intoxication during on field sobriety tests, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed last week at the Hot Dog Man stand on West Summer Street, a Greeneville police report said. An employee of a Greeneville bank contacted police Monday and said that the bank received the counterfeit $20 bill in a deposit Thursday from the business. Business owner John Price told police the fake $20 bill likely came from a customer. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence.
Two U-Haul rental vehicles parked at Beamer’s Floors N More on West Andrew Johnson Highway were damaged between Friday and Monday morning, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The catalytic converter was cut off one truck. Another truck was damaged in an attempt to remove the catalytic converter. Damage to the Ford Econoline 450 vans is $1,000 each.
Cash was reported stolen Monday from the Minute Key machine in Walmart, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The machine owner told police there should have been $509 in the machine, but $449 was missing and it contained only $60. The owner said someone must have two keys identical to his to open the machine and money box inside. Similar thefts have occurred in Alabama and Florida in key machines he owns. The person who stole the money also must know how to deactivate a built-in theft alarm, the report said.