Polly J. Tunnell, 37, of 465 Mulberry Road, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police investigated a report of a suspicious woman in the Old Stage Wash House at 15 Old Stage Road, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A caller said Tunnell had taken a backpack into a restroom and was inside for a long period of time. Tunnell was sitting in a vehicle when police arrived, the report said. Tunnell told police she had an upset stomach. Officers saw a partially smoked marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and backpack turned up Klonopin and Suboxone pills, a glass pipe, two syringes and rubber tubing. Tunnell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Joshua Richard Lawson, 31, of 235 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies investigated a report of intimidation at a house on Shane Street in Mosheim. The alleged victim said she and her children had locked themselves in a bedroom while Lawson attempted to break into the house, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. When deputies arrived, Lawson removed his jacket and approached them with his hands up, and got down on his knees. He allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the night. Lawson confirmed the jacket was his and admitted there was marijuana in it. Deputies found nearly one ounce of marijuana. The alleged victim said when Lawson arrived, he began beating on the doors and windows and gained access to the house through a locked garage door. He then beat on the bedroom door before going outside and began beating on the bedroom window, the report said. Lawson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Brandon N. Swift, 34, of 1830 Babbs Mill Road, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Swift came to her locked bedroom door in the Afton house “and told her he was going to cut her fingers off with a machete and then drag her down the road,” the report said. Swift’s actions put the alleged victim in fear for her safety. The alleged victim told deputies she did not see a knife or other weapon during the incident. Swift was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.