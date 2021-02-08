Ivey P. Stills, 23, identified as homeless, was charged Friday with domestic assault, according to a report form the Greeneville Police Department. Stills allegedly struck a relative she was visiting in the head with an unknown object. The assault occurred Friday morning after the alleged victim asked Stills to stop screaming. Stills had left the South Rufe Taylor Road address when police arrived, but she was located at Hardee's and arrested.
Wayne A. Carroll, 40, of 946 Skyline Dr., was charged by Greeneville police Friday night after 10 p.m. with possession of schedule III drugs and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. According to the report officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing the vehicle Carroll was driving pull onto East Andrew Johnson Highway without operating headlights. Carroll provided his drivers license number to police, and a check on the number revealed an outstanding warrant in Greene County. While police were checking the warrant, an officer saw Carroll attempt to hide narcotics in the passenger side glove compartment. According to the report the substances appeared to include eight buepromorphine pills and four Gabapentin pills.
Jonathan R. Coffey, 39, of 4175 Whitehouse Rd., was charged by Greeneville police Friday night with possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Police responded at 11 p.m. to Premium Waters, 1616 Industrial Rd., about a suspicious vehicle. Coffey had allegedly already been told to leave the private property but remained parked against the fence behind a warehouse. Police observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Coffey admitted to having a bag of marijuana, which he gave to police, according to the report. Police also found a metal grinder and a glass pipe in the vehicle during a search. Police also discovered an active warrant for Coffey for violation of probation. Coffey's arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. in General Sessions Court.
Police responded to multiple reports of shoplifting on Saturday. From Walmart two suspects took an oil filter and oil and exited through the automotive exit, which was closed at the time. The suspects pried open the door and left without paying for the two items, valued at $33 in total. The incident was recorded on video at the store. In a separate incident, a woman concealed several items in a large purse, also taken from within the store. When confronted, the suspect fled and left the bag and stolen merchandise behind. The incidents occurred Friday evening and were reported to police at midnight, according to the reports. Police also responded to a report of shoplifting from Lowes on Saturday at about 1:15 p.m. In that incident a suspect pushed a cart through the fire exit of the lawn and garden center without paying for the items, which are believed to include power tools with a total value of $500. The suspect left in an early 2000s model Toyota truck with no tag, according to the report. On Saturday afternoon police responded to multiple separate shoplifting incidents at Walmart. Jesse W. Greer, of Kingsport, and Travion L. Bowens, of Chattanooga, were charged with shoplifting at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday after they allegedly concealed a teeth whitening kit valued at $49 in a pocket and left the store without paying. Another suspect allegedly took a rain jacket and a pair of shoes from the store without paying and fled in a vehicle with the items after being stopped by a manager. The items are valued at $43. Police also served a warrant at Walmart at about 5 p.m. Saturday. Tami Barner, 42, of 109 Anderson St., was detained by Walmart loss prevention after she passed points of sale without paying for numerous items, according to the report. Barner allegedly paid for part of a purchase, but placed $175 of unpaid merchandise in bags, which she attempted to leave the store with. Police found active warrants for Barner with the Greene County Sheriff's Department and Morristown. Arrangements were made for someone to pick up the items Barner paid for, the report said.
A wallet was reported stolen late Saturday night from the restroom at the East Andrew Johnson Highway Food City location. The victim told police that she went to the bathroom and laid her wallet down. When she later remembered she did not have her wallet, she returned to the store and the wallet was not there. The wallet contained several credit cards, personal identification cards and $250.