Rodney A. Vaught, 44, of 1005 Black Bear Road, was charged about 7:15 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. A man identified as Vaught was seen standing next to a motorcycle at the Marathon station on West Bernard Avenue, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Vaught “seemed to be under the influence of some type of drug and could not hold still,” the report said. Vaught was taken into custody for public intoxication. A search of Vaught’s backpack located a plastic bag containing suspected meth and a glass marijuana pipe. Vaught was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Johnson City man who allegedly broke into a Mason Street apartment and assaulted the occupant was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated assault. Myron D. Foster, 22, of McKinley Road, was also charged with burglary. The alleged victim told police that Foster broke into her apartment, and then choked and struck her. About an hour later, Foster returned and assaulted her a second time, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Foster took the alleged victim’s phone to prevent her from calling 911, the report said. A witness confirmed the alleged victim’s account of what happened. Foster was located in a mobile home in Snapps Ferry Park, the report said. Foster was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 35, of 2 Bolton Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule V drug and driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop on Bolton Road. A passenger, 24-year-old Spencer K. Higgins, 24, of 1035 Carters Valley Road, ran into the woods. The car driven by Brotherton continued and a traffic stop was made when it pulled into the Ravenwood Mobile Home Park, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Gabapentin pills in a plastic bag and a compartment in the car were found. Brotherton had a syringe in one of his pockets, the report said. A records check showed that Brotherton’s driver’s license was revoked. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and Higgins was located on Virginia Drive. An active warrant for violation of probation was confirmed during a records check and Higgins was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Brotherton was held on bond pending a first court appearance.
Anthony D. Tipton, 42, of 2425 Rheatown Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of stolen property and issued an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Police on patrol at the Shell station at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway noticed a car at the gas pumps with the door open and investigated. Tipton came out of the business and spoke with officers. A records check showed the active arrest warrant and the car was towed. During a car inventory, police found “a large amount of keys to other vehicles,” Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Tipton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who allegedly tore the front railing off a porch in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue was charged about 1 a.m. Monday with public intoxication, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Larry N. Eastepp, of 200 N. Hardin St., was located laying in the back yard of the property and “appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” the report said. A partially full bottle of vodka was found in Eastepp’s pocket. Eastepp was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Police investigating a report Friday afternoon of a man looking in windows in the area of Outer Drive was found to have active arrest warrants. Kevin A. Freshour, 46, identified as homeless, was located walking along Old Knoxville Highway. A records check showed that Freshour had active warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear, a Greeneville police report said. Freshour was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A bicycle was stolen May 7 from the Gifts for Kinds donation building on Myers Street, Greeneville police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The theft was reported Friday, when the building doors were seen open. The person who operates the Gifts for Kids program told police she reviewed security video footage and saw a man arrived on a bicycle and look through a Dumpster before opening the door of the building and taking the bicycle and a bag of clothing. The suspect rode away on the bicycle down West Irish Street, but returned on foot several minutes later and took a bag of toys before leaving on the bicycle he first arrived on. The bicycle is valued at $150. The other items have a combined value of about $60.{&end}