Jeremy J. Stapleton, 44, of 780 Forest Road, Mosheim, was charged Tuesday with violation of sex offender registry, by the Mosheim Police Department. Officer Dustin Lawson responded to the scene at the Super 8 Motel in the 90 block of Speedway Lane. According to the report, Lawson made contact with the suspect due to active warrants Stapleton had. The suspect had allegedly violated the sex offender registry due to not reporting his change of address within 48 hours as he stayed at the motel for several days, Lawson said in the report. Stapleton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Dennis K. Whisnant, 59, of 101 Hidden Oaks Lane, was charged Friday with driving under the influence first offense by the Mosheim Police Department. Officer Dustin Lawson initiated a traffic stop on the West Andrew Johnson Highway. According to the report, when asked for his driver’s license, the suspect handed law enforcement his voter registration card. Whisnant had an odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, Lawson said in the report. Whisnant was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Mackenzie R. Schofield, 27, of 1600 Hartman Road, was served about 2 p.m. Thursday with warrants for theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and failure to appear by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jon Luke Myers responded to the scene after receiving reports of the suspect walking along the Asheville Highway. Myers said he spotted Schofield walking on the side of the highway and then located her inside of Kykers Tobacco Outlet, 207 Asheville Highway. Schofield was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.