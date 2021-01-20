Heath G. Johnson, 36, of 4179 Old Asheville Highway, was charged just after 11 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense following a traffic stop on Susong Memorial Road. Johnson was driving a car on Susong Memorial Road seen “riding the center double yellow line” on its two left tires, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. A traffic stop was attempted on Susong Memorial Road and the car continued to the intersection with Haney Hill Road before stopping. Johnson was shaking, could not stand still and allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed Johnson has a prior DUI conviction. Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Elijah M. Stoddard, of 2235 W. Pines Road, was charged about 2:50 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug following a traffic stop on Erwin Highway at Old Tusculum Road. Stoddard was in possession of about eight grams of suspected marijuana and a glass pipe, Officer Eddie Short said in a report. Stoddard was issued a summons to appear in court.
Ashley J. Davenport, 31, of 1585 Old Mountain Road, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. A records check showed Davenport also had an active arrest warrant for driving on a suspended or revoked license, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Davenport punched him in the face while he was driving on East Andrew Johnson Highway. He said Davenport, a back seat passenger, continued assaulting him as he drove. He was placed in fear of her actions, the report said. The alleged victim had visible scratches and bruises on his face. Davenport, who the report said “appeared to be under the influence of some sort of drug due to her erratic movements,” was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Autumn L. McClellan, 19, of 1504 Ridgeview Drive, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. McClellan allegedly struck the alleged victim in the head and scratched him, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. McClellan was determined to be the primary aggressor and taken into custody later Tuesday morning. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A $20 bill deposited Tuesday afternoon at a Mosheim bank from the Dairy Queen restaurant on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bull’s Gap was determined to be counterfeit, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. A bank employee counting the deposit noticed that one of the bills was counterfeit. It was not immediately known who passed it. The counterfeit $20 bill was taken into evidence.
Two gold and silver necklaces were stolen Monday from a mobile home in the 7300 block of Erwin Highway in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The necklaces were taken from a bedroom. One has a silver skull medallion on it, the report said. The combined value of the necklaces is $500. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Tools and tool accessories were stolen between Sunday and Monday from a house in the 200 block of River Pointe Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Several contractors were working at the property, including the victim. The possessions were taken from a room in the house. Another contractor who arrived Monday morning to work at the property found a house door ajar, the report said. The door had been locked, the victim told deputies. Items stolen include sanders, power drills, screws, a table saw, a toolbox and nail guns. The stolen possessions have a combined value exceeding $3,100.