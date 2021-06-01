Charles D. Hahn, 26, of 5647 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 2 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop. A traffic stop was made in the 1100 block of Henard Road on a car with a registration tag that was registered to another vehicle, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. Hahn told a deputy his driver’s license was revoked. While checking for warrants, Hahn was seen tossing away a small piece of hose “consistent with hose used to smoke methamphetamine,” the report said. Hahn and a passenger were told to step out of the vehicle. The passenger was seen placing something in her purse. Four small plastic bags were found, one of which held about a gram of suspected meth, the report said. Hahn claimed ownership of the meth. The passenger was not charged. Hahn was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Mary R. Hawkins, 33, of 1430 Marvin Road, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies went to the Marvin Road address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Hawkins grabbed her wrist and twisted her arm during a verbal argument. Hawkins made statements to deputies on scene that she intended to further harm he alleged victim, the report said. Hawkins was held without bond pending a first court appearance.
Misty D. Stout, of 63 Ocean Blvd. East, was taken into custody early Monday on an active domestic assault warrant by Greeneville police after she returned to the address. Stout inflicted injuries on the alleged victim Wednesday night. The victim was treated for a split lip and bruised ribs at Greeneville Community Hospital East, a police report said. Stout was held pending an appearance in court.
Ten marijuana plants were found growing Saturday afternoon on a property in the 200 block of Buckingham Court, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Deputies went to the address to serve a failure into appear arrest warrant on an occupant, who was not home. While there, the plants were seen in the yard. A juvenile who answered the door told deputies the person they were looking for was not home. A relative and the Department of Children’s Service were notified. The relative gave deputies the name of the person he believes is growing the marijuana plants. An investigation continues.
A car was stolen early Sunday from the gas pumps at the Marathon station at 3685 Erwin Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The owner told deputies she did not take the key out of the ignition when she went inside the business to pay for gas and saw a woman wearing a yellow shirt and a man with a white shirt and red ball cap jump in the car. The pair drove off toward the 107 Cutoff, the report said. The female susoect had earlier been told to stay off the property. Surveillance video is available for review. The 2007 Chevrolet sedan is valued at $1,225.
A laptop computer was stolen early Monday from a Greeneville business, police said in a report. The owner of Creekside Vinyl, 560 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, told police that she saw the lights on at the business and the door was unlocked. No one was inside the building, Officer Charles Story said in the report. The laptop and a $100 check in a drawer were missing. The HP computer is valued at $400. A suspect is named in the report.
A section of chain link fence was stolen between Wednesday and Monday from a property in the 100 block of Cannon Loop in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner told deputies she was in the process of erecting the fence in her back yard. The section of fence is valued at $50.
A weed trimmer, battery jumper cables and a cow bell were stolen between May 7 and Monday from a barn in the 800 block of Old Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The weed trimmer was stolen from the barn loft. A suspect named in the report is seen on earlier trail camera footage stealing another weed trimmer from the barn, the report said. The possessions reported stolen Monday have a combined value of $350.
A dog was shot between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday on a property in the 4100 block of Warrensburg Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The owner told deputies the German Shepherd-Great Pyrenees mix was found on the porch with a gunshot wound to its snout area, just below the eyes. The dog was still alive and was taken to a veterinarian. Neighbors told the dog owner that they heard what sounded like gunfire earlier but did not see anyone. The animal cruelty case remains under investigation.
An assault rifle, two pistols and $6,000 in cash were reported stolen Friday from a house in the 700 block of Calico Road in Afton. The victim told deputies he was away when the theft occurred. The owner told deputies Saturday that several of his guns are displayed for sale on a social media site. Two suspects are identified in the report.
A Greeneville Water Commission pickup truck stolen between Thursday and Friday from the water commission plant at 2815 Buckingham Road was recovered Friday morning on an Old Kentucky Road West property, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The person who took the truck scaled a fence on the water commission property and then drove the truck through the fence onto the road, the report said. “The offender painted over the water commission symbols on both doors of the truck,” a report said. A red T-shirt found at the scene of the theft was placed into evidence. The shirt had a hole in it, possibly caused by barbed wire on the fence, the report said. Damage to the 2010 Ford F-150 truck totals about $5,000. Damage to the fence is about $500.