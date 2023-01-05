Stephen L. Swift, of 910 Chariot Trail, Limestone, was charged about 2:41 p.m Wednesday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, expired vehicle registration, failing to wear a seatbelt and lack of insurance, by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jon Luke Myers initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Snapps Ferry Road after Myers witnessed Swift allegedly not wearing a seatbelt. A records check showed Swift’s license to be suspended, and a check on the license plate showed it to be stolen out of Kingsport, Myers said in the report. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a syringe with clear liquid in a sunglasses compartment, and a glass pipe was reportedly found in the driver’s seat. The suspect was issued a summons to appear in Greene County Criminal Court, Friday.
Carrie L. Powers, 37, of 1140 John Blvd., was charged about 4 p.m. Tuesday with possession of methamphetamines, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a pill consistent with Xanax and driving on a suspended license — second offense, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Eric Cutshall initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle in the 300 block of 107 Cutoff Road. A records check showed Powers had a suspended license and an active warrant, Cutshall said in the report. The vehicle was searched by law enforcement and deputies reportedly found crystal like substance in a small purse. A piece of a Xanax pill was found in a pill holder on the suspect’s key chain, and a pill consistent with Suboxone was found in a cigar holder, Custshall added. Powers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A black utility trailer was reported stolen about 2:30 p.m Tuesday from a residence in the 400 block of Sparrow Lane, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told deputy Eric Cutshall that the trailer is almost 7 feet wide and 12 feet long with a Honda sticker on the right fender. There are no known suspects at this time.
A television, microwave and blinds were reportedly stolen Saturday from a residence in the 2300 block of Greystone Road, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Brandie Sullivan responded to the scene where the victim told law enforcement she believed her tenant, who was moving out of the residence, stole the items. The victim told Sullivan the tenant “knew those items were supposed to stay in the house.” The total value of stolen items is $820.{&end}