A man who allegedly admitted to selling guitars stolen from an Asheville Highway home in August was served an arrest warrant Thursday by Greeneville police charging him with possession of stolen property. William Wayne Shipley, 23, of 809 W. Main St., allegedly admitted to selling four of the guitars taken from the home in the 1000 block of Asheville Highway. A relative of the victims told police that the burglary may have happened between Aug. 15 and 21. “Jewelry boxes were discovered opened and void of contents, swords which were hanging on walls throughout the residence were missing, and 12 of 20 guitars kept in a bedroom were missing,” Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Shipley sold some of the guitars after the theft, the report said. Among other items stolen were six “ancient collectible swords,” a report said. One custom electric guitar is valued at $8,000. The items stolen have a combined value of more than $15,000. Shipley was held on bond pending a scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A computer hacking incident at an Oak Grove Avenue address remains under investigation by Greeneville police. A man who spoke with police said a relative got a call Thursday from a woman claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The victim was told that the SSA had a warrant for her arrest, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The victim downloaded an app onto her computer that gave the caller access to it, and then her Amazon account was charged $400 for Xbox gift cards. The man who reported the theft removed the app from the victim’s computer. Amazon told the relative the company would need a police report to investigate the transaction.
Several drivers were charged with offenses Wednesday during a seat belt safety checkpoint conducted by sheriff’s deputies in the 1900 block of Blue Springs Parkway. Among them was Chris A. Taylor, of 1850 Whitehouse Road, who was charged with driving on a revoked license-5th offense. The car driven by Taylor was not insured and had a tag that expired in September 2019, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Taylor and other drivers were each issued a summons to appear Friday in court.