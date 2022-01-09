Kristle R. Woodby, of 400 Bill Jones Road, was charged about 11:15 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug. A car driven by Woodby was paced on radar driving at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 5000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Following a traffic stop, a pill container holding two suspected Xanax pills was found in a purse in the car. Woodby was also issued a citation for speeding. She is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Vikki M. Woelke, 41, of 1108 W. Summer St., was charged shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash with injuries in the 1700 block of Lafayette Street. Police found a car overturned on its side, with Woelke still inside. The car had struck a utility pole, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Woelke was freed from the car by the Greeneville Fire Department and treated in a Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance. Woelke told officers “she had not started drinking yet,” the report said. A receipt from a Greeneville bar with Sunday’s date was found in the car. An employee told police Woelke was drinking there earlier. A search warrant was obtained to draw blood. Woelke was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Limestone woman was charged Thursday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property. Charged was 18-year-old Taylor F. Dykes, who was also served an active arrest warrant issued in Washington County Criminal Court, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. Deputies went to an address in the 100 block of Horse Creek Road and located a 2007 Honda Accord reported stolen in Florida. Suspected meth and items of drug paraphernalia were also found. Jared Shaffer, 22, of Johnson City, was also on scene. A records check showed Shaffer had four active arrest warrants issued in Washington County. Dykes and Shaffer were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A man was assaulted and robbed early Saturday in his apartment in the 400 block of Elk Street. The victim told Greeneville police that he allowed a man and woman he knows to spend the night in the apartment. He told police that 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the man punched him in the face several times before he and the woman left the apartment with his cellphone. The suspects are named in the report. Police were notified later Saturday morning. The victim was advised to seek private prosecution.
A sport utility vehicle stolen early Sunday from the parking lot of Fatz Cafe on East Andrew Johnson Highway was later recovered at a landfill on Old Stage Road, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Two sets of golf clubs were stolen from the Jeep Liberty owned by a Parrottsvile man. The golf clubs have a combined value of $680. The driver’s side window was down and the keys in the ignition of the Jeep while it was parked at Fatz Cafe, the report said. The keys were not recovered.