A Mosheim resident suffered injuries Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Emerald Road, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report. A 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by 74-year-old Tommie Bowman pulled out of the crossover onto West Andrew Johnson Highway and failed to yield to a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by 18-year-old Ashton Williams, the report said. Williams swerved to avoid the truck, which was struck in the rear. Williams suffered unspecified injuries. Bowman, of Greeneville, was not injured. No charges were filed.
A man being detained Tuesday morning at Walmart in connection with a shoplifting incident was charged by Greeneville police with drug possession offenses. Samuel O. Bass, 34, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. A records check showed Bass also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Bass allegedly placed an air compressor and knife down his pants and left the store. Police arrived after Bass was detained. A search after arrest located buprenorphine and Clonazepam pills without a prescription, the report said. Bass will be issued a criminal summons in connection with the alleged shoplifting incident. He was held on bond on the other charges pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two crossbows were stolen Monday from a house in the 700 block of Dyer Hollow Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. The victim said a relative admitted taking the crossbows, which have a combined value of $1,000.