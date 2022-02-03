Richard L. Laws, 47, of 1196 Mount Zion Road, Afton, was charged about 8 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug. Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Jones Bridge Road about men allegedly trespassing on private property. Laws had a “large knife” in his hand and the property owner was facing him on the other side of a fence, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Laws and a man with him were detained by deputies, who were told by the property owner that a “cylinder-like” object was thrown by Laws into a nearby ditch line. A small glass container holding suspected methamphetamine was recovered, the report said. A records check found the man with Laws, 50-year-old Billy Davis, of 565 Cartwheel Road, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Laws and Davis remain in custody pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
A fight between relatives led to charges being filed Wednesday by Greeneville police. Tiffany L. Julian, of 1108 W. Summer St., was charged with domestic assault and being an adult contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Haleigh B. Badgett, 19, of 114 Indian Hills Circle, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol. Police were called about 9 a.m. Wednesday to a West Summer Street apartment on a noise complaint. Both women had abrasions and other superficial injuries. Police determined both were “highly intoxicated,” which resulted in a physical altercation, a report said. Julian was issued a criminal summons. Badgett was taken into custody and held on bond. Both have scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into the burglary of a business between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Police were called to H&R Block, 2120 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, and spoke with an employee who said the glass on a back door was broken to provide entry. At least $50 in cash was taken, along with office keys, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Video surveillance footage from a nearby business shows a man walking nearby about 4 a.m. Wednesday.