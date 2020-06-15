Greeneville police responding to a call about 4:20 a.m. Saturday about a man damaging a home in the 100 block of Frances Drive took 22-year-old Watson Tyree Manuel into custody on an active arrest warrant. The violation of probation-2nd offense warrant was discovered during a records check on Manuel, of Frances Drive, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The victim called police about Watson allegedly “destroying her home,” the report said. Manuel was hiding under a mattress when police arrived. He was allegedly intoxicated and had difficulty standing up. Manuel allegedly knocked holes in the wall and also damaged a bed, photographs and a television. The homeowner declined to press vandalism charges. She was advised to call police for help if needed in the future. Manuel was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Bedding materials were stolen Saturday night from two dryers at a laundromat at 515 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. The victims told officers they put bedding including two sheet sets, two comforters and pillow covers in the dryers about 6 p.m. Saturday. The items were gone when they returned about 11 p.m. Saturday. There are security cameras in the business. The bedding is valued at about $370.
A catalytic converter was cut from underneath a Winnebago recreational vehicle while it was parked at a storage facility in the 1300 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, a report filed Friday by Greeneville police said. The owner told police the catalytic converter was stolen and the RV dolly hitch was vandalized in a failed attempt to remove it, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The owner, from Chuckey, told police she discovered the theft when she went to the property to check on the RV. The catalytic converter is worth $650. Damage to the hitch totals $100.