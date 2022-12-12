Jimmy L. Nelson, 57, of 208 Telford Road, Telford, was charged about 11:40 a.m Sunday with possession of methamphetamines, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Ethan Metcalf responded to the 3800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway where law enforcement made contact with Nelson. According to officers who conducted an investigation at the scene, “a used glass pipe was in plain view” in the passenger side door of Nelson’s vehicle. A baggie with a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a torch were found in a black baggie, Metcalf said in the report. A records check showed the vehicle did not have insurance. Nelson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Stephanie E. Dorton, 32, of 55 E. Ocean Blvd., was charged Sunday with child endangerment and resisting arrest by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Ethan Metcalf responded to the suspect’s residence for a welfare check after a complainant showed law enforcement footage of three juveniles sitting on Dorton’s vehicle. The suspect took the vehicle to a dead end and sped up, resulting in two of the juveniles allegedly falling off the vehicle, Metcalf said in the report. One of the juveniles who fell off the vehicle struck their head. The suspect was reportedly uncooperative with law enforcement while they were attempting to check on the welfare of the juveniles. Darton allegedly tried pulling away from an officer and attempted “to make herself vomit,” the report said. One of the juveniles had an abrasion to the arm and another had a head injury. The two injured juveniles were transported to Greeneville Community Hospital. The third juvenile was not injured, Metcalf said in the report. Dorton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A victim’s tires were slashed sometime between 10:54 p.m and 11:01 p.m Sunday, in the 3700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. The victim told police she noticed the tires were cut after she backed out of a parking space and the vehicle began wobbling as she pulled forward. Officer Ethan Parton responded to the scene, where video footage shows a silver Cadillac pull up next to the victim’s car. An unknown suspect exited the Cadillac and walked around the victim’s car, Parton said in the report. The victim reportedly told law enforcement she did know someone who owned a Cadillac matching the description of the car in the video. The investigation remains ongoing.