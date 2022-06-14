Brandon S. Gray, 23, of 325 Old Erwin Highway, was charged about 12:15 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence in the 800 block of Baileyton Road. Gray was driving a car paced at 87 mph in a 30 mph zone, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The car turned onto Kidwell School Road and then back onto Baileyton Road, where a traffic stop was made. Gray was seen allegedly attempting to conceal something after the traffic stop. Five partially smoked marijuana cigarettes in a bag with other residue were found in the car. Gray allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and having a drink. He smelled of alcohol, the report said. Gray did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Gray was also cited for speeding.
Christopher E. Shoemaker, 30, of 103 Holt Court, was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with burglary after being found going through vehicles parked at U-Sav Auto Center on Snapps Ferry Road. An employee called about 6:10 a.m. Monday to report that a man “was looking trough multiple vehicles on the lot,” Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Shoemaker had a bag full of items and allegedly admitted taking them from vehicles. The items were returned to the business and Shoemaker was taken into custody. He is held on $25,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A dump truck was stolen early Sunday from the back parking lot of Greeneville High School. The truck keys were left in a cup holder near the center console. Surveillance camera footage shows a suspect entering the truck at 5:08 a.m Sunday and going through its contents, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The suspect started up the truck at 5:17 a.m. and drove it out the back parking lot going north toward College Street. The theft was reported Monday morning. The burgundy-color 2000 Chevrolet truck is owned by the Morristown Roofing Co., It has writing identifying the company on the side doors. The truck is valued at $20,000.